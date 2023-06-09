Manchester United owners contact Nasser Al-Khelaifi with special request over Old Trafford takeover - Reports

Manchester United owners The Glazers have reportedly contacted Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in an attempt to secure a higher offer from Sheikh Jassim.

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Al-Khelaifi has been involved in talks between Sheikh Jassim and the Glazers. The Red Devils owners are said to have contacted the PSG president to try and get him to convince Jassim to raise his bid. He has been playing an advisory role in Sheikh Jassim's bid and has met with the Glazers and US bank Raine who're overseeing the sale.

The Glazers put Manchester United up for sale last November. It has since become a two-horse between Sheikh Jassim and INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe to take over the club.

However, the race has been a long one with no end in sight, and recent reports from Sky Sports claim that Jassim has grown frustrated. The Qatari businessman lodged a 'take it or leave it' bid worth a reported £5 billion with a further £1 billion to be invested into the Old Trafford outfit, having made five previous bids.

Al-Khelaifi was at the heart of the Qatar Sports Investments takeover of PSG in 2011. The QSI chairman has been the president of the Ligue 1 giants since then. His stock has risen in European football, and he has been the European Club Association (ECA) representative of the UEFA Executive Committee for three terms.

Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst will not join Red Devils permanently

Weghorst has been shown the door by Ten Hag.

According to Football Insider, United boss Erik ten Hag doesn't want to sign Wout Weghorst permanently. The Dutch frontman has been on loan at Old Trafford from Burnley since January. However, it appears the 30-year-old hasn't done enough to convince his compatriot of a move permanent move to Old Trafford.

Weghorst struggled for goalscoring form during his short loan spell with Manchester United. He managed just two goals in 31 games across competitions, failing to score in the Premier League.

Ten Hag has regularly defended Weghorst when criticised for his lack of goals, but the striker won't be continuing at Old Trafford now. To exacerbate matters for the striker, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is also not keen on having the Dutchman.

Weghorst initially left Turf Moor at the start of last season and joined Turkish giants Besiktas on loan. He impressed for Kara Kartallar, scoring nine goals in 18 games across competitions. However, that loan spell was cut short when Manchester United swooped in for his temporary capture.

The Dutch forward's final game for the Red Devils was the 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup final. It remains to be seen where his future lies, but he doesn't feature in either Ten Hag or Kompany's plans for next season.

