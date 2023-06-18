Manchester United plan £45m bid for David De Gea's replacement - Reports

Manchester United are readying a £45 million offer for Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as they eye a replacement for David de Gea, according to The Daily Star.

De Gea's future at Old Trafford remains up in the air with his contract running out in less than two weeks. His name was missing when the Red Devils announced their retained list of players on Friday (June 16).

Manchester United, though, mentioned that they're still in discussions with the goalkeeper over a new deal. The Spain international has so far been unwilling to reduce his weekly salary from £375,000 to £200,000.

The Premier League giants are thus also preparing for life without the former Atletico Madrid star. They have identified Everton shot-stopper Pickford as the ideal replacement for De Gea, according to the aforementioned source.

Pickford, 29, is contracted to Everton until 2027, having put pen to paper on a new deal in February. However, the Merseyside-based club could still be forced to cash in on the England international to balance their books, as per the report.

Manchester United intend to exploit the Toffees' situation by making a £45 million bid for Pickford if the report is to be believed. They are positive that the Goodison Park outfit will be tempted to sell the goalkeeper.

It's worth noting that Pickford has also attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur, who are on the hunt for a replacement for Hugo Lloris. However, having Champions League football gives the Red Devils an advantage over Spurs. The Englishman could also double his £100,000-a-week salary at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's side, meanwhile, could reportedly trigger the option to extend De Gea's deal by another year and sell him for a fee this summer. They could also let him leave for free at the end of the month.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins on Manchester United radar

Jordan Pickford is not the only England international Manchester United are looking to sign him this summer. Aston Villa frontman Ollie Watkins is on the Red Devils' radar as they look to strengthen their attack.

Erik ten Hag's side are said to have scouted Watkins, who has 40 goals from 109 Premier League appearances so far in his career. The former Brentford striker would be a cheaper alternative to Napoli's Victor Osimhen, Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund and Benfica's Goncalo Ramos.

Villa are under no pressure to sell Watkins, 27, as he is contracted to them until 2025. However, an enticing offer from the Old Trafford outfit could possibly convince them to sanction his exit.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are working on the signing of another England international - Mason Mount. They have already had a £40 million bid rejected by Chelsea for the midfielder. A second £50 million offer is now reportedly being readied.

