Manchester United planning to sell 29-year-old senior star in order to support Erik ten Hag's summer rebuild - Reports 

Manchester United are looking to sell Harry Maguire next summer to help Erik ten Hag rebuild the squad, as per the Guardian.

It has been a difficult time for Maguire under Ten Hag as he has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

The English centre-back has made nine appearances across competitions, but only four have been as a starter.

United have kept four clean sheets with the Englishman in defense.

Despite being club captain, Maguire is being given a bit-part role this season.

Ten Hag has preferred defensive duo Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

The Red Devils will now listen to offers for the player who became the world's most expensive defender when he joined the club back in 2019 from Leicester City for £78.3 million.

However, they realize they will not be able to recoup any amount of money close to how much they spent on the Englishman.

Ten Hag reportedly admires Maguire's professionalism but finds his slow pace a problem.

He wants to sell him to provide true competition for Varane and Martinez.

Maguire has been constantly under scrutiny during his time at Old Trafford due to his price-tag.

The English defender has been chosen in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Yet, his lack of form this season for Manchester United has led to many to question his call-up.

He has made 153 appearances during his time with the Red Devils, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

Manchester United prepare to release Fred to overhaul their midfield

Fred could be set to leave United

Ten Hag is also preparing to release Fred from his contract next summer.

The 29-year-old midfielder's contract expires next summer, and although the club do have a one-year extension option, it is believed that it won't be taken up.

Ten Hag likes his application and team ethic, but the Manchester United boss is keen to overhaul the midfield.

Fred arrived at Old Trafford from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 for £59 million and has made 16 appearances this season, scoring one goal.

Only five of those appearances have been as a starter, and he looks set to depart at the end of the season.

The Red Devils have been linked with several midfielders, including Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, who they chased throughout the summer.

Ten Hag's side reportedly agreed on an €85 million (£74.3 million) deal with Barca, but the Dutchman wanted to remain at Camp Nou.

Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham is another target for Manchester United, although Liverpool are reportedly favorites to land him.

