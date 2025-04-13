Manchester United plotting €80 million move for PL star - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly willing to offer €80 million to sign Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers in the summer transfer window. This is as per a report from fichajes.net, which claims that the England international is considered a key addition to the squad by Ruben Amorim (via PSG Talk).
While this is the case, a move for Rogers is certainly not going to be easy, with the Villans keen on keeping their player. He's contracted with the club till the summer of 2030, putting an abundance of negotiating power in the hands of the Birmingham-based side.
Moreover, other teams like Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester City attempted to sign Rogers earlier. The Parisians did so in January when their approaches were turned down. Similarly, the Cityzens had their bid rejected, proving the midfielder's worth to his current team.
To make matters worse for Manchester United, they are not in a great position to lure players to move to Old Trafford. They could easily be without European football next season, with the team placed 13th in the Premier League standings.
While they are still in the Europa League, they could find it tricky to get past Lyon in the quarter-final, with the score at 2-2 after the first leg. Amid these issues, Rogers may wish to remain with Aston Villa too, who are fifth in the Premier League and competing for a UEFA Champions League place.
Rogers has made 46 appearances across competitions this campaign, bagging 14 goals and 12 assists. His team will need to turn around a two-goal deficit in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against PSG on Tuesday, April 15.
Manchester United star close to finalising deal to stay in La Liga next season- Reports
Manchester United winger Antony, who struggled at Old Trafford, seems to have found life at Real Betis. He joined the Spanish side in January on a loan deal that comes to an end in the summer.
The Brazilian has impressed in this period, contributing five goals and four assists across competitions. As a result, Real Betis are said to be closing in on finalising Antony's stay at the club beyond 2025 (via TeamTalk).
The only missing detail is whether this will be a permanent move or an extended loan. Either way, it would do well for Antony, who managed just 12 goals and five assists in 96 matches for Manchester United.