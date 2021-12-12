Manchester United plotting move for Barcelona star who could cost £25m: Reports

Manchester United are interested in signing out of favor Barcelona star Sergino Dest, according to the latest reports from El Nacional. The USA international has struggled for regular playing time this season and Barcelona could be willing to sell him in order to raise more transfer funds.

Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka has not been at his best this season and the arrival of Dest from Barcelona could provide healthy competition and get the best out of Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot.

FC Barcelona's Sergino Dest has found the going tough this season

The report from El Nacional further adds that a fee of around £25 million would be accepted by Barcelona for the right-back. Having joined Barcelona last year, the USA international seems to have fallen down the pecking order. With Xavi looking to revitalize Barcelona, Dest's time at Camp Nou could be coming to an end soon.

UnitedReds @UnitedRedscom We are reported to show interest in 21 year-old Sergino Dest following rumours that Barcelona are willing to transfer list him for around £25m in an attempt to raise money. [El Nacional]



The youngster could help tempt Ten Hag, who had a close relationship with him at Ajax. We are reported to show interest in 21 year-old Sergino Dest following rumours that Barcelona are willing to transfer list him for around £25m in an attempt to raise money. [El Nacional]The youngster could help tempt Ten Hag, who had a close relationship with him at Ajax. https://t.co/Q0zdCXzTi1

Both Barcelona and Manchester United need to act decisively in the January transfer window

Anthony Martial could be on his way out of Manchester United

Barcelona and Manchester United both have interesting transfer windows coming up in January. For Manchester United, the likes of Anthony Martial, Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard have all been linked with exits recently.

Barcelona, on the other hand, need to sell some players as well. Sergino Dest and Philippe Coutinho, among others, have not really been at their best and could be on their way out.

FC Bayern München v FC Barcelona: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Both the super clubs have gone through huge managerial changes this season. While Ralf Rangnick has replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, club legend Xavi has taken over the reigns at Barcelona.

Barcelona, in particular, will have to tread carefully this January. Their already precarious financial situation will not be helped one bit by their early UEFA Champions League elimination.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



“He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon”. Anthony Martial wants to leave Man United in January, his agent Philippe Lamboley told @SkySportsNews : “Anthony wishes to leave the club in January”. 🔴 #MUFC “He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon”. Anthony Martial wants to leave Man United in January, his agent Philippe Lamboley told @SkySportsNews: “Anthony wishes to leave the club in January”. 🔴 #MUFC“He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon”. https://t.co/R4e5C8T96T

Xavi will have to make some astute signings and get rid of the deadwood soon if he is to guide the Catalan giants back to glory once again. Manchester United, on the other hand, will be looking to push on under Ralf Rangnick and cement a top 4 position in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have a good squad and a few key additions could take them to the next level. Sergino Dest is just one of the many names linked to Manchester United recently and it will be interesting to see what kind of player Rangick goes for in the January transfer window.

