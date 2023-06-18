Manchester United plotting move for Premier League star to add more goals to midfield: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Crystal Palace Eberechi Eze as Erik ten Hag looks to add more firepower to his side.

According to English journalist Simon Bates, the Red Devils have been tracking Eze since Christmas. Ten Hag is looking to add more goals to his midfield and could look to pursue the 24-year-old.

Eze is coming off the back of a breakout season at Selhurst Park. He scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 40 games across competitions. The attacking midfielder's performances for Palace have seen him earn a call-up to the England national team this week.

Manchester United do boast a proven goalscoring midfielder in Bruno Fernandes. The club's vice-captain bagged 14 goals last season. However, Caemiro (seven) and Christian Eriksen (two) are less renowned for their goalscoring abilities.

Eze can also play a variety of roles as he can be used in attacking midfield, out wide, and even in central midfield. It remains to be seen how much the Eagles would be willing to sell the England international for. Transfermarkt values the attacker at €30 million and he has two years left on his contract.

Ten Hag seems intent on bolstering his midfield after deciding not to sign Marcel Sabitzer permanently. The Austrian was on loan from Bayern Munich since January but has failed to seal a permanent transfer.

The Red Devils are in the midst of a pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. It could be that Ten Hag looks to add both Eze and his Three Lions teammate to his squad this summer.

England manager Gareth Southgate lauds Manchester United target Eberechi Eze after international debut

The Manchester United target made his England debut against Malta.

Eze came off the substitutes bench in the 70th minute of England's 4-0 win over Malta in their Euro 2024 qualifier (June 16). The Palace midfielder made his international debut for the Three Lions and he impressed.

His manager Gareth Southgate has spoken about the Manchester United target's integration into the England squad. He said (via London News Online):

“For Eze, it’s nice to dip his toes. He has only had a few days of training with us, so he’s still getting used to everything. It’s a big step coming into a senior camp for the first time, even though he’s been with the U21s."

Eze had been a regular in the England U21s, earning eight caps scoring one goal, and providing an assist. Southgate continued by lavishing praise on his character and talent:

“He has had his eyes opened to the level, the quality of the players, the intensity every day, so it’s a brilliant experience for him. He’s a fabulous boy, he gives a lot of energy every day, which is brilliant.”

The young Palace midfielder could be in action for the Three Lions again tomorrow. Southgate's side face North Macedonia in another Euro 2024 qualifier at Old Trafford, a stadium Eze could soon be calling home.

