Manchester United plotting shock move for 36-year-old ex-Man City striker - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a shock move for former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko. Desperately needing a new forward, the Red Devils appear to have turned their attention to the Inter Milan frontman.

Calcio Mercato reports that Erik ten Hag's side may swoop for the veteran frontman, as his contract with Inter expires at the end of the season. Dzeko last played in the Premier League in 2014 before heading to Serie A.

He scored 72 goals and provided 38 assists for Manchester City during his time at the Etihad. The Bosnian was sent out on loan to AS Roma before permanently leaving English football in 2016.

A 5-1 victory over Tottenham, with four goals courtesy of the man himself!

Dzeko has been in fine form for Inter despite being in the twilight of his career. He has found the net ten times in 23 games across competitions this season.

There have been no talks between the player and Inter over extending his stay at the San Siro. Dzeko is the profile of striker Ten Hag is renowned for liking in his team - a traditional No. 9.

Manchester United have been eager to add firepower to their squad following the mutual termination of Cristiano Ronaldo's contract in November last year. That has left Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as the only viable options in the centre-forward's role.

The Red Devils have also been linked with Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix, Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram, Burnley's Wout Weghorst and Al Nassr's Vincent Aboubakar. However, a swoop for Dzeko seems to be a summer operation, while the aforementioned names are seemingly January targets.

Manchester United rubbish claims about Harry Maguire being on brink of joining Aston Villa

Maguire is expected to remain at Manchester United till at least the summer.

Harry Maguire faces an uncertain future at Manchester United, considering his lack of game time this season. The Red Devils captain has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

He has made 13 appearances across competitions, starting the six, and helping the side keep seven clean sheets. Ten Hag has preferred the defensive duo of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez over Maguire.

Speculation grew over the weekend that Maguire was on the verge of moving to Villa, but that doesn't appear to be the case. According to Manchester Evening News, sources close to the defender and United have found the speculation laughable.

Maguire joined United from Leicester City in 2019 for £80 million - a world record fee for a defender. He has made 157 appearances for the Red Devils, but his spell at Old Trafford has been plagued by constant criticism.

