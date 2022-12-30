Manchester United plotting surprise late move for Chelsea target Enzo Fernández - Reports

Manchester United are plotting a surprise late move for Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez, as per Matteo Moretto of Relevo.

The Benfica midfielder has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in world football following his exploits in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 21-year-old played a key role in helping Argentina win their third FIFA World Cup trophy after a long wait of 36 years. The all-action midfielder was awarded the FIFA World Cup Young Player Award for his sensational showings in Qatar.

The Argentina international has since been linked with almost every major club in Europe, including the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, and Real Madrid.

As reported by The Guardian earlier today, Chelsea are closing in on a deal to land the young midfielder and have already agreed on personal terms.

However, Fernandez has a release clause of €120 million in his deal, and Benfica are thought to be only willing to sell for the full amount.

The Blues are willing to offer a significant fee instead upfront to secure his services.

Manchester United are now said to be looking to hijack the deal as they look to bolster their midfield ranks.

Manager Erik ten Hag bolstered his midfield department significantly after taking over at Old Trafford in the summer.

The Dutchman signed Casemiro from Real Madrid in a deal worth £70 million while Christian Eriksen joined the club on a free transfer.

Fernandez could be a solid addition to the Red Devils with both Casemiro and Eriksen aged 30 now.

Benfica have already begun their quest to find Fernandez's replacement, with Velez Sarsfield's Maximo Perrone mooted as an option.

Fernandez only made his move to Benfica in the summer from River Plate in a deal worth €18 million. The Manchester United and Chelsea target has impressed for Roger Schmidt's side, having scored three goals and produced five assists in 24 games.

Borussia Dortmund set to move for €25 million-rated Chelsea and Manchester United target

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly set to beat Chelsea and Manchester United in the race to sign €25 million-rated Ajax star Mohammed Kudus.

The 22-year-old Ghana international has been an in-demand player in recent times, particularly since his exploits in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Ajax man scored two goals and assisted one but could not prevent Ghana from being knocked out of the group stage.

Kudus has been impressive for Ajax since his €9 million move from FC Nordsjælland in 2020.

The versatile midfielder has scored 15 goals and provided six assists in 63 games for the Eredivisie outfit to date.

