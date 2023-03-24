Manchester United ponder summer move for highly rated Chelsea star: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in launching a move for Chelsea star Joao Felix in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Felix, 23, secured a short-term loan switch to the Blues from Atletico Madrid in the winter transfer window after falling out of favor with Diego Simeone at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. So far, he has scored two goals in nine starts for Graham Potter's side this campaign.

A versatile forward blessed with flair and directness, the 29-cap Portugal ace was offered to the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) prior to his recent move. However, he opted to join the Stamford Bridge side for a whopping £10 million loan fee.

According to AS, Manchester United are keen to reignite their interest in Felix this summer as Atletico are believed to be more open to negotiating during the close season. The Red Devils have been keeping an eye on the Portuguese attacker's outings in the Premier League.

However, Felix's reported £80 million price tag could prove to be too steep for Erik ten Hag's side. With the reigning Carabao Cup winners hoping to rope in an elite goalscorer, they could instead opt to pursue Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and Napoli hero Victor Osimhen.

Meanwhile, the Blues are still weighing up whether or not to turn the Benfica youth product's loan spell into a permanent one. It's claimed that the club's top brass are keen to spend big on a more orthodox number nine, with Christopher Nkunku set to join ahead of next season.

Former Chelsea defender urges former club to keep Manchester United-linked attacker

Speaking to ESPN, former Chelsea centre-back Frank Leboeuf heaped praise on Joao Felix for his bright start at Stamford Bridge. He said:

"Joao Felix is a great player. I think he's the most dangerous player, the most entertaining player, the most artistic player at Chelsea right now. He's been pretty consistent for them too as he has been creating something or the other almost every game."

Leboeuf claimed that his former club could look to sell a few stars to permanently acquire the Manchester United target's services. He added:

"Hopefully Chelsea will be able to sell a few players – maybe [Christian] Pulisic and [Mason] Mount – and then can get Felix on a permanent deal. It would be a lot of money; that's the only worry for the owners. But in terms of a football player, I would sign him."

Felix is next scheduled to be in action for his current club in their Premier League home clash against Aston Villa on Saturday (April 1).

Poll : 0 votes