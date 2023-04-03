Manchester United prepare to go all in for Lionel Messi as they plot ambitious swap deal with PSG: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly willing to go all in for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi as they plan a swap deal involving Marcus Rashford.

Messi is currently in the final months of his PSG contract, which expires in the summer and is yet to agree on a new deal. The Argentine has been linked with a return to Barcelona as well. However, Messi's high wages and the Catalan club's financial situation could make the move a difficult one to complete.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner looks poised to leave PSG at this point in time. According to El Nacional, Manchester United are also taking an interest in the Argentine ace with the option of sending Rashford the other way.

PSG have previously been linked with a move for Rashford as well. The Englishman has been United's most in-form attacker this season, registering 26 goals and nine assists in 45 games across competitions.

Lionel Messi could even inherit his greatest rival Cristiano Ronaldo's No. 7 shirt at Old Trafford if United's ambitious approach comes to fruition.

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand lauded Lionel Messi after his 2022 FIFA World Cup performance

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand was left amazed with Lionel Messi's performance against Australia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The former Barcelona man scored a goal to help his side win 2-1.

The central defender, who was on duty for the BBC, said (via India Today):

"Messi has put on the best individual performance we have seen at this World Cup by a mile. The crowd, it was almost godlike after anything he had done. We were almost watching the reaction from the fans to everything he did."

Premier League legend Alan Shearer, also in the studio with Ferdinand, was left awestruck as he said:

"[We are] so lucky to be in the stadium to watch him. What a second half performance from him. His hunger and desire and ability to open it up for his teammates."

Messi and Co. eventually went on to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the PSG attacker playing a starring role. He won the Golden Ball after scoring seven goals and providing three assists during the tournament.

