Manchester United prepare to launch €40 million bid for defender attracting interest from multiple Premier League clubs: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio this summer. The Portuguese centre-back has caught the attention of a number of Premier League clubs following his consistent performances last season.

According to A Bola, Inacio is part of a list of 'potential reinforcements' that Manchester United could look to sign this summer. The Red Devils have reportedly prepared an offer of €40 million+ €5 million in bonuses for the 20-year-old defender, a fee which is just shy of Inacio's €45 million release clause.

Goncalo Inacio rose through the youth ranks at Sporting before breaking into the club's first team during the 2020-21 season. The defender took time to become a regular member of the club's starting line-up. However, he eventually became a key member of the Portuguese giants' squad towards the end of the season.

Inacio was one of the club's standout players last season, scoring five goals in 42 appearances in all competitions. He helped his side finish second in Primeira Liga.

Manchester United are expected to undergo a rebuild this summer under the guidance of new manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman is likely to prioritize signing some top-quality defenders as the Red Devils' disappointing defensive displays were one of the reasons for their downfall last season. The side conceded 57 goals in 38 games in the Premier League.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal for Gonçalo Inácio. The Red Devils are ready to meet the defender's £38m release clause at Sporting.



United could table an offer for Goncalo Inacio. They are, however, likely to face competition from Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers for the youngster's signature.

Reports suggest Inacio does not fancy a move to Newcastle or Wolves as he wants to join a club that will give him the opportunity to win trophies. The 20-year-old does not believe Eddie Howe's side and Bruno Lage's outfit are 'on the same level' as the big clubs.

Manchester United could, therefore, be in pole position to sign Inacio thanks to the size of the club and their rich history.

Manchester United could use the funds from Tuanzebe and Bailly's potential sales to fund a move for Inacio

Manchester United will look to part ways with some defenders before they reinforce their back-line.

Axel Tuanzebe spent the first half of last season on loan with Aston Villa and the second half on loan with Napoli. He failed to create an impression during both loan spells and is expected to be sold this summer as per Fabrizio Romano.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Diogo Dalot’s expected to stay at Manchester United this summer, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has chances to leave waiting for new proposals - as reported yesterday twitter.com/fabrizioromano… Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave this summer as Man United are waiting for proposals. Manchester United current plan for right backs is clear: Diogo Dalot is appreciated and has good chances to stay, only huge bids could change the situation.Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave this summer as Man United are waiting for proposals. Manchester United current plan for right backs is clear: Diogo Dalot is appreciated and has good chances to stay, only huge bids could change the situation. 🔴 #MUFCAaron Wan-Bissaka could leave this summer as Man United are waiting for proposals. https://t.co/vkEL1R8SSg Both Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe are set to leave Manchester United this summer - decision made.Diogo Dalot’s expected to stay at Manchester United this summer, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has chances to leave waiting for new proposals - as reported yesterday Both Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe are set to leave Manchester United this summer - decision made. 🔴 #MUFCDiogo Dalot’s expected to stay at Manchester United this summer, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has chances to leave waiting for new proposals - as reported yesterday ⤵️⌛️ twitter.com/fabrizioromano…

Ivorian defender Eric Bailly could also leave Old Trafford this summer. The 28-year-old made just seven appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils in the 2021-22 campaign. Tuanzebe and Bailly's potential sales could help United raise the funds they require to sign Goncalo Ignacio.

