Manchester United preparing £25 million take-it-or-leave-it bid in attempt to sign 23-year-old forward: Reports

Manchester United are preparing a take-it-or-leave-it £25 million bid for PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, as per Football Insider.

The Red Devils have been looking to bolster their attacking options with a move for Gakpo in their sights.

However, the club's top attacking transfer target is Ajax's Antony and a move for the Brazilian has reportedly been prepared.

This doesn't seem to have thrown Manchester United off of chasing Gakpo and a take-it-or-leave-it offer has been proposed.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag shares the same agent as the Dutch winger and has given the green light for a bid to be lodged.

The young forward was part of the PSV side that were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League play-offs by Scottish Premier League side Rangers on August 24.

That may have pushed the door further open for Gakpo to depart the Eredivisie side for Old Trafford.

The Dutchman had an impressive past season at the Philips Arena, making 47 appearances, scoring 21 goals whilst providing 15 assists.

He has started this season in similar form with three goals and four assists in seven appearances.

Gakpo was named the Eredivisie 'Player of the Year' for his eye-catching 21-22 season.

He has four years left on his current contract having only signed a new deal back in January

Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy wants Gakpo to stay at PSV Eindhoven

Van Nistelrooy discusses speculation over Gakpo

PSV manager Van Nistelrooy is eager to keep hold of Gakpo this summer despite the constant rumors over his future.

He told reporters:

"There have been rumors for a long time. It is clear that we would like to keep him."

The legendary Dutch striker then praised Gakpo's professionalism:

“I've been working with him for eight weeks now and have never seen him behave differently. That's very good for someone his age."

The summer transfer window closes on August 31 and it will be interesting to see where Gakpo is playing his football come that date.

Gakpo's arrival may rest on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo given that Antony seems to be closer to joining Manchester United,

One attacking arrival at Old Trafford seems necessary, but a second may just be as a result of Ronaldo departing.

The Portuguese still seems to be eyeing a departure and United will need an attacking replacement to come into the side.

Gakpo may not be a striker but he is a proven goalscorer who may gel well with the type of football Ten Hag wants to implement.

