Manchester United presented with surprise Anthony Martial swap deal talks with European giants: Reports

Manchester United could reportedly be presented with a shock January swap deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for striker Anthony Martial. The Ligue 1 champions are believed to be long-term admirers of the Frenchman and could launch an offer in January.

As reported by Express, Manchester United could be possibly looking to secure the services of Nordi Mukiele in exchange of Martial, should the striker head to PSG.

As per the report, PSG are ready to hand Martial a chance despite his struggles at Old Trafford as they look to inject more homegrown players in the first team. The 27-year-old is currently the second choice for the Red Devils following Rasmus Hojlund’s £72 million arrival in the summer.

Martial joined Manchester United back in 2015 in a deal worth £36 million up-front, which was then the highest transfer fee paid for a teenager. His transfer fee could potentially rise to £57.6 million with add-ons, which clearly suggest how highly he was regarded.

However, Martial has not been able to live up to expectations at Old Trafford over the years. He has struggled for both fitness as well as consistency during his time at the club.

The Frenchman has scored 89 goals and provided 54 assists in 313 appearances so far for the Red Devils. He has scored just once and created one goal in 15 appearances this campaign.

PSG are understood to be keen on the former AS Monaco starlet but could face competition from Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid. Erik ten Hag is understood to be keen on offloading Martial to PSG and wants Nordi Mukiele in a swap deal.

The Red Devils were strongly linked with the France international in the summer but could not land the defender. PSG signed Mukiele from Red Bull Leipzig in the summer of 2022, but the 26-year-old has struggled for minutes at the Parc des Princes.

He has started just twice in Ligue 1 this season, appearing for a total of 205 top-flight minutes. The Manchester United target is capable of playing across the back four, which makes him a great option for the Red Devils.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants 2 more Manchester United exits after CEO Richard Arnold's departure

Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly wants two more exits from Manchester United following the departure of CEO Richard Arnold. Arnold replaced Ed Woodward in February 2022 and will be replaced by interim CEO Patrick Stewart.

Ratcliffe is close to buying a 25% stake at Manchester United for £1.3 billion, including control of football operations. The British billionaire INEOS chief is understood to be looking for an overhaul in the board.

As reported by The Mirror, Football Director John Murtough and Director of Football Operations David Harrison could be the next to be dismissed from their positions. Ratcliffe is reportedly shocked by the Red Devils' lack of success on the pitch despite their astronomic outlay in the transfer market since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement.