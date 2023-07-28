Manchester United to pursue Chelsea target if Rasmus Hojlund pursuit fails - Reports

Manchester United are prepared to make a move for Chelsea target Mohammed Kudus if they fail to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta, according to Sky Sports.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new No. 9 and have zeroed in on Hojlund as their top target. David Ornstein of The Athletic said earlier this week that the English giants made a verbal offer worth €60 million for the Denmark international.

However, the offer falls short of Atalanta's valuation, as the Serie A club want €70 million plus performance-related add-ons. Despite the difference in valuations, Manchester United remain in talks with the Italian outfit with hopes of agreeing a compromise.

The Premier League heavyweights are optimistic about signing Hojlund, 20, in time for the start of the season, but face competition from Paris Saint-Germain. However, they do not intend to go all out to sign the former Sturm Graz center-forward and have identified possible alternatives for him.

Manchester United view Kudus, 22, as a serious alternative to Hojlund. The Ghana international is contracted to Ajax till the 2024-25 season but could be available for around €46.7 million (£40 million).

Kudus is primarily an attacking midfielder but is comfortable operating in several positions, including center-forward. The attacker has made 17 appearances as a striker for Ajax since arriving from Danish club Nordsjaelland for €9 million in 2020.

It's worth noting that Kudus played 42 games under United boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax. The Ghanaian's versatility and prior experience with the Dutch tactician make him an ideal target for the Red Devils.

However, United are not the only club interested in Kudus, with Chelsea locked in talks with Ajax to sign him. Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the former Nordsjaelland player.

What Ajax have said about Chelsea and Manchester United target Mohammed Kudus?

Ajax are under no pressure to sell Mohammed Kudus, as he has two more years remaining in his contract. However, the Eredivisie giants have no problem selling their best players for the right price. The attacker could, therefore, leave for €46.7 million.

Amidst increasing interest from Chelsea and Manchester United for Kudus, Ajax sporting director Sven Mislintat admitted that the club have received inquiries for the player. However, he added that he does not expect the Ghanaian to be the subject of a bid soon (via The Metro):

"There are clubs that have informally enquired about him. I don’t expect an offer very soon, although you know that things can be different in the football world. Perhaps the interest in not as serious as everyone thinks."

Kudus has made 84 appearances across competitions for Ajax, bagging 23 goals and 11 assists, winning the Eredivisie (twice) and the Dutch Cup. After three fruitful seasons in Amsterdam, he could be on his way out this summer amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.