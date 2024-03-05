Manchester United race ahead of Chelsea and Arsenal in transfer battle to sign 25-year-old with £94 million release clause: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly emerged as one of the front-runners to rope in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who has also been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal, this summer.

Osimhen, who turned 25 last December, has been a subject of transfer speculation since past summer. He earned his fame after helping Napoli end their 33-year-long Serie A title drought last campaign, netting a whopping 31 goals in 39 appearances across competitions.

Although Napoli warded off interest from a number of European sides ahead of the ongoing 2023-24 season, they are likely to lose the Nigerian this year. Now, as per the Independent, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are currently in pole position to sign him.

The Red Devils' top brass are allegedly interested in signing Osimhen owing to his age and adaptability. They are thought to face fierce competition from Chelsea and Arsenal for the 2023 African Footballer of the Year, who has a release clause in the region of £94 million.

So far this campaign, Osimhen has found the back of the net 13 times in 22 games across all competitions for Francesco Calzona's outfit. He has also contributed four assists in 1,643 minutes of first-team action.

Ex-Manchester United striker urges former club to rope in Chelsea and Arsenal target

Speaking recently to British betting website Betfred, Manchester United great Andy Cole suggested that Brentford striker Ivan Toney will be a good signing for the Red Devils. He said (h/t TEAMtalk):

"I like Ivan and if he came to Manchester United, would he do a job? Absolutely he would. It all depends on what direction the club wants to go in. It all depends on what the transfer fee will be but for me personally, I believe Ivan would be a good signing if they make a move and he will definitely help [Rasmus] Hojlund."

Toney, who is allegedly on Chelsea and Arsenal's respective radars, has cemented himself as one of the top strikers in the Premier League since his team's promotion in 2021. The 27-year-old has netted 36 goals and laid out nine assists in 74 league matches since then.

When asked to opine on a potential partnership between the Chelsea and Arsenal target and United hitman Rasmus Hojlund, Cole replied:

"Could Toney and Hojlund play together? You never know because at the moment, it's just speculation and we don't know how strong Manchester United's interest in Ivan is at present. He's going to have options because he's a good player and Arsenal and Chelsea are crying out for a centre-forward at the moment."

Hojlund, who arrived in a potential £72 million deal from Atalanta last summer, has netted 13 times in 30 outings for the Red Devils this campaign. The 21-year-old is currently recovering from a muscle injury.