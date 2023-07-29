Manchester United reach agreement on €70 million deal to sign transfer target: Reports 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United have reached a €70 million agreement with Atalanta to sign striker Rasmus Hojlund. The Denmark international has agreed a five-year contract with the Old Trafford club.

Coming into the summer transfer window, signing a striker was one of United's priorities. While names like Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane were on the shortlist, the Red Devils were keen on the young Hojlund.

The 20-year-old is a top talent and scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 42 games across competitions last season. While Paris Saint-Germain were also interested in his services, Hojlund only wanted to join the Red Devils.

Romano tweeted about Hojlund's signing:

"Rasmus Højlund to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement reached right now with Atalanta. Package will be around €70m with add ons, clubs preparing documents in the next 24 hours. Højlund agreed 5-year deal ten days ago as he only wanted (Manchester) United."

Antony heaps praise on Manchester United new signing Andre Onana

Manchester United have completed a few blockbuster signings this summer. After roping in midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea, the Red Devils also signed goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

Antony played alongside Onana at Ajax. The Brazilian winger had nothing but good things to say about the Cameroonian goalkeeper (via Manchester Evening News):

"I know him very well. We played together at Ajax. He is a great goalkeeper and a beautiful person. It’s not for me to say, because it’s the club’s decision and not mine. I can only say that he is certainly very strong - and that there is an excellent relationship between us."

Onana comes in as a replacement for David de Gea, who left on a free transfer after 12 seasons at Old Trafford. The Cameroonian made his debut in a pre-season friendly in United's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid.