Manchester United reach agreement with European giants for loan of Jadon Sancho, deal set to have obligation to buy clause - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly agreed on a deal with Juventus for the transfer of winger Jadon Sancho. The Englishman is said to be leaving on loan for the season, with an obligation to buy.

As per a report by journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Sancho has got his escape route and will be heading to Italy ahead of the transfer deadline day. The winger will be moving on loan to Turin for the season, with the Serie A side having an obligation to sign him permanently next summer.

Chelsea were also said to be interested in signing Sancho this summer but couldn't agree on a deal with Manchester United. Reports claimed that Raheem Sterling would have gone the other way but a deal did not materialize.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund were also linked with a move for Sancho this summer, but there have been no concrete reports yet. The winger is expected to make the move to Italy as the replacement for Federico Chiesa, who is set for a move to Liverpool (via Fabrizio Romano).

Sancho was loaned out to Borussia Dortmund last season after he fell out with Erik ten Hag. United had claimed that the duo had solved their differences but Sancho wasn't selected in the matchday squads for both of their league fixtures this season.

Jadon Sancho was not in the Manchester United squad for two Premier League games this season

Sancho wasn't selected in Manchester United's matchday squads for both their Premier League games this season. Erik ten Hag had stated that it was down to squad depth. He said (via NYTimes):

“First of all we need squad depth, this season will be survival of the fittest, I can only put 20 players in the squad. Then Jadon in the week had an ear infection, he was not 100 per cent fit. He could play but we make the choice, we preferred others on bench. But that can change. It will change. We can’t play everyone the same, you see today how important the subs are. Sometimes frustrating for the player, but it’s about team, club, there will be more players in this position, we expect them to fight for the club.”

Manchester United were said to be in talks with Chelsea over a swap deal involving Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho. However, the two sides failed to come to an agreement with the winger now moving to Italy.

