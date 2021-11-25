Manchester United reach agreement with Ralf Rangnick to take over as interim manager: Reports

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Ralf Rangnick to take over as their interim manager, according to The Athletic. The German is set to put pen to paper on a six-month contract with the Red Devils.

Manchester United relieved Ole Gunnar Solksjaer of his duties on Sunday, following the side's 4-1 defeat to Watford. The Red Devils, who then named Michael Carrick as their caretaker manager, have been on the hunt for an interim manager to lead the team until the end of the season.

The Old Trafford outfit are claimed to have held talks with a host of coaches over the interim manager role. Lucien Favre, Ernesto Valverde and Rudi Garcia have all been linked with Manchester United in recent days.

However, it has emerged that Manchester United have reached an agreement with Rangnick over the interim manager's job.

Rangnick, who has had stints with RB Leipzig and Schalke, will lead Manchester United until the end of the season. The 63-year-old will reportedly remain at Old Trafford in a consultancy role for another two years.

Ralf Rangnick will not be available for Manchester United's clash with Chelsea

Rangnick is currently serving as the managing director of sporting and communications for Lokomotiv Moscow. His deal with Manchester United is still subject to approval from the Russian outfit.

Manchester United and Rangnick are also waiting for his work permit process to be over. This means that the German cannot be on the touchline against Chelsea on Sunday. The Red Devils will be keen to iron out the finer details at the earliest as they prepare for a new chapter.

