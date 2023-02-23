Manchester United ready to activate defender's €48 million release clause - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly willing to activate the release clause of in-form Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae this summer.

The South Korean defender has been among the top-performing players for Luciano Spalletti's team during the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. The Italian side are currently top of the Serie A table on 61 points and look set to win the prestigious Scudetto title this season.

Napoli have not only exhibited great attacking prowess this season but have also been rock-solid in defense. The Gli Azzurri have so far considered just 15 goals in 23 league games this season.

Kim has played a key role in ensuring Napoli's defensive solidity. He has played 22 league games, helping his side record 10 clean sheets.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Kim Min-jae (26) has been so consistent this year. Kvicha & Osimhen have the spotlight, but this guy deserves a shoutout too! KMJ vs Frankfurt:



◎ Completed most passes in match (125)

◎ Most tackles in match (4)

◎ Most duels won in match (12) Kim Min-jae (26) has been so consistent this year. Kvicha & Osimhen have the spotlight, but this guy deserves a shoutout too! KMJ vs Frankfurt:◎ Completed most passes in match (125)◎ Most tackles in match (4)◎ Most duels won in match (12) 🇰🇷🔵 Kim Min-jae (26) has been so consistent this year. Kvicha & Osimhen have the spotlight, but this guy deserves a shoutout too! KMJ vs Frankfurt: ◎ Completed most passes in match (125) ◎ Most tackles in match (4) ◎ Most duels won in match (12) https://t.co/ZgvpYWWdNh

His impressive defensive contribution is said to be currently attracting interest from Premier League giants Manchester United (via Caught Offside). The Red Devils are willing to activate his release clause, which is in the region of €48 million, in a bid to bring him to Old Trafford.

Napoli are, however, reluctant to lose the defender for cheap. They are believed to be willing to offer Kim a new contract which could increase his release clause.

He only joined Napoli last summer from Turkish club Fenerbahçe for a transfer fee in the region of €18.05 million. He has since seen his valuation increase in less than a year at the club.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Kim Min-Jae successfully made 30 long passes from his own half to the opposition half last night; a record in a single Champions League game this season



#UCL Kim Min-Jae successfully made 30 long passes from his own half to the opposition half last night; a record in a single Champions League game this season 🎯 Kim Min-Jae successfully made 30 long passes from his own half to the opposition half last night; a record in a single Champions League game this season#UCL https://t.co/hN73BZ8XQE

Manchester United, meanwhile, themselves boast of a strong defensive partnership between Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Adding Kim to Erik ten Hag's already existing squad could further strengthen their defense next season. However, there could be serious competition for the South Korean defender, in terms of getting regular game time at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag makes honest admission on former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson

Erik ten Hag was full of praise for Sir Alex Ferguson after they were spotted having dinner together ahead of United's UEFA Europa League clash against Barcelona last week.

The Dutch tactician revealed that he is always willing to learn from experienced people like Sir Alex Ferguson. He also stated that the veteran manager has been supportive towards him. He said (via Sky Sports):

"I always enjoy speaking with people who have a lot of knowledge and experience, and he wants to share it. He wants to help and support. You feel Manchester United is his club. He feels so committed and wants us to do well. It was a great night and I'm looking forward to the next night with him."

Manchester United will host Barcelona in the second leg of their Europa League tie on February 23 with the first leg tied at 2-2.

Poll : 0 votes