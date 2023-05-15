Manchester United ready to hijack Liverpool's €50m move for Dutch international: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to rival Liverpool for the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. The Netherlands international could be sold by Bayern just a year after signing him from Ajax.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United have entered the race to sign Gravenberch as manager Erik ten Hag believes he could be the answer to their midfield problems. However, signing him won't be a straightforward affair as Liverpool are also interested.

The Reds are eager to refresh their midfield after a disastrous season and have earmarked Gravenberch as one of their top targets. They were heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, but the young Englishman reportedly turned them down in favor of Real Madrid.

Gravenberch is thus one of Jurgen Klopp's main targets now, along with Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. Liverpool have also made a £43m (€50m) offer for the former Ajax star.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are preparing to improve in multiple positions. Central midfield is one such area and Gravenberch has emerged as a summer target now. The 20-year-old played under Ten Hag during their time together at Ajax.

United currently have Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich, with little clarity over whether the move will be made permanent. The Austrian has been injury prone, which could help the Red Devils come to a decision.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are expected to be crucial parts of first-team plans next season but Ten Hag is eager to add another option to the midfield, especially considering how the team suffered when the Denmark international was sidelined due to an injury.

Bayern signed Gravenberch last summer from Ajax for €18.50 million. He has since made 31 appearances for them across competitions, scoring and assisting once each.

Former Manchester United defender urges club to sign Frenkie de Jong

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has urged the club to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The former Ajax star emerged as one of the best midfielders in Europe under Ten Hag and Parker believes he would fit in perfectly at Old Trafford as well.

Speaking to SoccerNews.nl, he said:

"I would love it if Manchester United signed De Jong. He is a different type of player than Casemiro and he is quite agile on the ball. He would fit perfectly in Ten Hag's midfield.

"He's a great footballer and he would make the team a lot better. De Jong would add a certain 'constancy' to the midfield and in possession he could add a lot to this United."

The Red Devils reportedly tried to sign the Dutchman last summer but Barcelona managed to hold on to him.

