Manchester United ready to launch €80m move for Bundesliga star wanted by Liverpool and Manchester City: Reports

Manchester United have set their sights on Liverpool and Manchester City target Xavi Simons, according to journalist Christian Falk. The Dutch midfielder joined RB Leipzig on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer, but on Thursday, the German club exercised the option to sign him permanently.

However, speaking on his YouTube channel, acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano insisted that Simons is likely to be on the move this summer.

“Xavi Simons is a Red Bull Leipzig player, 100 percent, forget about PSG. He’s playing for RB Leipzig no longer on loan but permanent transfer. But the contract is until June 2027, short contract, two-and-a-half years. What does it mean? In the summer, save this video, remember the name Xavi Simons, will be one to watch," said Romano.

Trending

He continued:

“Premier League and LaLiga clubs ready to attack, especially Premier League because many clubs in England are keeping a close eye on the situation of Xavi Simons. Top, top clubs."

While Romano didn't mention any club, Falk has now named Manchester United, Liverpool, and Manchester City as possible destinations. The Red Devils have struggled to impress this season and are already on the lookout for reinforcements.

Simons' arrival could inject a shot of creativity into their ranks and RB Leipzig are reportedly willing to let the player leave for €70-80m. While the 21-year-old could be a hit with Manchester United, he could also flourish under Arne Slot at Liverpool.

Have Manchester United and Liverpool faced each other this season?

Xavi Simons

Manchester United and Liverpool have registered contrasting seasons so far. The Reds are firing on all cylinders at the moment and sit at the top of the Premier League table after 22 games.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, are 12th in the league table, 24 points behind their bitter rivals, who also have a game in hand. Ruben Amorim took charge at Old Trafford in November last year and has struggled to turn their fortunes around so far.

Interestingly, the two teams have already locked horns this season in the league, on January 5, at Anfield. Manchester United arrived at the game on a run of four consecutive defeats.

However, contrary to expectations, Amorim's side took the lead in the 52nd minute through Lisandro Martinez. Cody Gakpo equalized for Liverpool seven minutes later, while Mohamed Salah sent them ahead in the 70th minute. However, the Red Devils fought back, with Amad Diallo scoring an 80th-minute equalizer to secure a point.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback