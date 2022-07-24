Manchester United ready to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave on loan under one condition - Reports

Manchester United are ready to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer on loan if he triggers the one-year extension clause in his contract, according to The Mirror.

This will see the 37-year-old forward return to the club after one season and represent the Red Devils for one final time.

Ronaldo has expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer as he wishes to compete in the UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils have remained adamant that the Portuguese forward is not for sale in the ongoing transfer window.

According to the aforementioned source, however, Manchester United could have found a middle ground to the surprise of Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes.

The Red Devils will only allow Ronaldo to leave on loan for one season if he agrees to extend his contract by another season.

It is worth mentioning that Ronaldo signed a two-year contract with Manchester United when he signed for them from Juventus last summer. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had the option to extend his contract for a third season, which United want to trigger this time around.

This will see him return to Old Trafford and represent them for the 2023-24 season.

If Ronaldo agrees on this condition, Manchester United will allow him to leave on loan this summer. La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are currently linked with a move for the Portuguese skipper.

United are therefore hopeful that they will finish in the Champions League spots next season. Finishing within the top four of the Premier League should be the minimum target for Erik ten Hag in his first season as manager.

According to The Mirror, Cristiano Ronaldo is still popular amongst the sponsors who see his worldwide reach as marketable. Manchester United's shirt sponsor TeamViewer are currently unhappy with Ronaldo's demands of wanting to leave the club this summer.

As things stand, Cristiano Ronaldo has not trained with the club this pre-season. The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward has also not traveled with the squad on their pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia, citing personal and family reasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a great personal season for Manchester United last time around

Cristiano Ronaldo was United's leading goalscorer last season. The forward netted 24 goals from 38 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions last time around.

Despite Ronaldo's plethora of goals, United finished sixth in the Premier League which will see them compete in the UEFA Europa League during the 2022-23 season.

This is the primary season why the 37-year-old forward wants to leave the club.

