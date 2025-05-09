Manchester United ready to make stunning move to sign PSG star who impressed against Arsenal - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was excellent against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League. They are looking to replace Andre Onana, who has some interest from Saudi Arabian clubs.

As per Fichajes.net (via The Peoples Person), the Red Devils are looking to make a €60 million move for Donnarumma this summer. The Italian goalkeeper's contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expires in 2026. While the two parties are in talks for an extension, there has been no result yet.

Hence, if these talks fail, PSG could look to cash in on him this summer instead of letting him leave for free in 2026. In that case, Manchester United would be prepared with a €60 million offer for him. They are looking to replace Andre Onana, who has made multiple mistakes during his time at Old Trafford.

Donnarumma, meanwhile, has been excellent for PSG since arriving from AC Milan in 2021. He has kept 50 clean sheets in 152 games for them, conceding 151 goals.

He was particularly brilliant in their UEFA Champions League semi-final win (3-1 on aggregate) against Arsenal this season. The 26-year-old made eight saves across both legs against the Gunners, including some world-class stops. After the win in the second leg on May 7, he said (via Football365):

“I’m under contract for one more year… it’s up to the club. If PSG want me to stay, I’m gonna stay. We just have to sign the new contract. But it’s up to the club.”

PSG, meanwhile, will face Inter Milan in the Champions League final on May 31.

Arsenal and Manchester United's remainder of the 2024-25 season

There are just a few fixtures remaining in the 2024-25 season. While Arsenal and Manchester United have had contrasting seasons, it could flip around in the remaining games.

The Gunners are set to make it their fifth season in a row without winning a major trophy. Arsenal only have Premier League action remaining this season as they sit second in the standings. They will face Liverpool at Anfield on May 11 and Newcastle United at home on May 18. They will end the season at St. Mary's Stadium against Southampton on May 25.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are 15th in the Premier League, marking it their worst-ever campaign. However, they have reached the UEFA Europa League final, where they will face Tottenham Hotspur at San Mames on May 21.

In the Premier League, they will face West Ham United at home on May 11 and Chelsea away on May 16. They will end the season at home against Aston Villa on May 25.

