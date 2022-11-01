Manchester United ready to offer £47.2 million to sign Spanish playmaker - Reports 

Manchester United are prepared to make a £47.2 million bid for AC Milan attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz (via El Nacional).

However, they could face competition for the Spaniard's signature from Real Madrid. Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is reportedly keen to take the attacking midfielder back from the Rossoneri at the end of the season.

Real Madrid have a buyback clause for the one-time capped Spanish playmaker and eyed him as the first reinforcement for the summer of 2023.

Meanwhile, United boss Erik ten Hag is said to be a huge admirer of Diaz and wants him back for a second spell in the Premier League. The 23-year-old spent three years at Manchester City between 2016 and 2019 following his move from Malaga.

He was snapped up by Real Madrid from the Sky Blues in 2019 but failed to make an impact at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The midfielder has seen his stock rise since joining AC Milan on a loan deal in 2020 and has become an important player for the Rossoneri. Diaz played a crucial role as Stefano Pioli's side won the Serie A title last season after 11 years.

He has scored four goals and provided one assist in 14 games so far this campaign.

Manchester United have reportedly had several meetings with the player's entourage and have offered him a starring role in the side.

AC Milan are believed to be ready to part ways with their number 10 for a fee of around £47.2million and the Red Devils are ready to splash the cash.

Manchester United are interested in a move for Barcelona defender

Manchester United are reportedly among the four clubs to have registered an interest in Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich and AC Milan are also keen on the La Masia graduate, who has been a revelation this campaign.

While the youngster hasn't yet confirmed his place at left-back for manager Xavi Hernandez, he has put in several eye catching performances whenever given the opportunity. Barcelona also have experienced players Marcos Alonso and Jordi Alba in that position.

Balde has three assists in 13 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

