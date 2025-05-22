Manchester United ready to sell academy graduate in the summer if they receive a good proposal: Reports

Manchester United are ready to offload Alejandro Garnacho this summer if they receive a good offer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils are preparing for a vital transfer window after a disastrous season.
The Premier League giants are currently 16th in the league table with one game left. Ruben Amorim's side also lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final at San Mames on Wednesday, May 21.
Manchester United, as such, will not play in Europe next season, but the club are ready to keep their faith in Amorim. Romano adds that the Red Devils will back their Portuguese head coach this summer, with the club closing in on Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha.
The English giants, meanwhile, will also consider offers for Alejandro Garnacho this year. The Argentine has blown hot and cold this season, registering 11 goals and 10 assists from 58 games across competitions.
Garnacho was also linked with an exit from Old Trafford in the winter, amid interest from Chelsea and Napoli. While the 20-year-old ended up staying, his future remains uncertain.
Garnacho joined Manchester United's academy from Atletico Madrid in 2020. Due to his homegrown status, the player's departure can be registered as pure profits in the book. That could be a huge boost for the Red Devils as they try to adhere to FFP norms.
What did Alejandro Garnacho say after Manchester United's defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final?
Alejandro Garnacho was understandably upset after failing to make it to Manchester United's starting XI for the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur. Ruben Amorim opted for Mason Mount ahead of the Argentine, but the move ultimately backfired.
Mount had a quiet game, failing to have an impact, and was eventually replaced by Garnacho in the 71st minute. The Argentine's entry immediately gave the Red Devils an edge, but it turned out to be too little, too late.
Speaking after the game, Garnacho suggested that he could decide on his future over the summer.
“Our season was crap. We don’t beat anyone in the league. I've played every round until I reached the final, but I only played 20 minutes today. I'll enjoy the summer and then we'll see," said Garnacho (via ManUnitedZone).
Alejandro Garnacho's contract with Manchester United runs until 2028, so the club are likely to demand a premium fee to let him go.