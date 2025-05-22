Manchester United ready to sell academy graduate in the summer if they receive a good proposal: Reports

Manchester United are ready to offload Alejandro Garnacho this summer if they receive a good offer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils are preparing for a vital transfer window after a disastrous season.

Ad

The Premier League giants are currently 16th in the league table with one game left. Ruben Amorim's side also lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final at San Mames on Wednesday, May 21.

Manchester United, as such, will not play in Europe next season, but the club are ready to keep their faith in Amorim. Romano adds that the Red Devils will back their Portuguese head coach this summer, with the club closing in on Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The English giants, meanwhile, will also consider offers for Alejandro Garnacho this year. The Argentine has blown hot and cold this season, registering 11 goals and 10 assists from 58 games across competitions.

Garnacho was also linked with an exit from Old Trafford in the winter, amid interest from Chelsea and Napoli. While the 20-year-old ended up staying, his future remains uncertain.

Garnacho joined Manchester United's academy from Atletico Madrid in 2020. Due to his homegrown status, the player's departure can be registered as pure profits in the book. That could be a huge boost for the Red Devils as they try to adhere to FFP norms.

Ad

What did Alejandro Garnacho say after Manchester United's defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final?

Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho was understandably upset after failing to make it to Manchester United's starting XI for the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur. Ruben Amorim opted for Mason Mount ahead of the Argentine, but the move ultimately backfired.

Ad

Mount had a quiet game, failing to have an impact, and was eventually replaced by Garnacho in the 71st minute. The Argentine's entry immediately gave the Red Devils an edge, but it turned out to be too little, too late.

Speaking after the game, Garnacho suggested that he could decide on his future over the summer.

“Our season was crap. We don’t beat anyone in the league. I've played every round until I reached the final, but I only played 20 minutes today. I'll enjoy the summer and then we'll see," said Garnacho (via ManUnitedZone).

Alejandro Garnacho's contract with Manchester United runs until 2028, so the club are likely to demand a premium fee to let him go.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More