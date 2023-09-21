Manchester United ready to sell star in January amid interest from Bayern Munich and PL rivals - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly open to selling Scott McTominay in January, Bayern Munich and Newcastle United are both interested.

According to Fichajes (via The Hard Tackle), the Red Devils are prepared to offload McTominay who was apparently available during the summer. However, no potential suitor met their valuation of the Scottish midfielder.

Newcastle are touted as the most interested with Eddie Howe looking to strengthen his midfield amid a UEFA Champions League campaign. McTominay has experience having played in Europe's elite club competition regularly while at Old Trafford.

However, the 26-year-old is currently struggling for game time at Manchester United, falling behind the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in the pecking order. He's made four substitute appearances this season including in his side's 4-3 defeat to Bayern in the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel also appears to be an admirer of the Scot as he continues to put his stamp on the Bavarians' squad. The German coach may have been impressed by McTominay's recent displays for Scotland on international duty. He's bagged six goals in five Euro 2024 qualifiers for the Tartan Army.

McTominay has also garnered interest from Fulham who could struggle to keep hold of Joao Palhinha in January. Bayern had agreed on a deal for the Portuguese midfielder in the summer only for the Cottagers to pull the plug after not finding a replacement.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag now has several options in his midfield, including Sofyan Amrabat who arrived from Fiorentina in the summer. His signing has only placed more doubts on McTominay's future at the club. He has two years left on his contract with the Red Devils.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson feels sorry for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho's Manchester United future is in doubt.

Jadon Sancho has been banished from Ten Hag's first team after he hit back at his manager on social media. The English attacker responded to the United boss' claims that he had underperformed in training with a now-deleted statement on X (formerly Twitter).

The 23-year-old denied that he hadn't reached the level required in training and claimed he was being made a scapegoat. He has since been touted for a potential departure from Old Trafford with his relationship with Ten Hag seemingly in tatters.

Callum Wilson has admitted that he feels for Sancho amid his current situation at Manchester United. The Newcastle frontman has acknowledged the difficulties the former Borussia Dortmund has endured in his three seasons at Old Trafford (via The Footballer's Football podcast:

“I feel sorry for Jadon, I know Jadon personally. He’s a top player and he’s come to the Premier League and he’s found it difficult so far."

Many have questioned whether Ten Hag was right to make public his issues with Sancho's training performance. Wilson feels that another approach might have been required for the England international:

“But do you need an arm round you? Sometimes people go the opposite way and think that screaming and shouting at someone gets the best out of them. Someone like myself, that might be the case. But someone else, it might not be the case. They might just need an arm round, get filled with confidence and get the best out of them.”

Sancho has made just three appearances this season, amounting to 76 minutes worth of play. He has failed to impress since arriving from Dortmund in 2021 for £73 million.