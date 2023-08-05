Manchester United ready to sell two first-team players with Premier League sides ready to make bids - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to sell Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay for the right fee as Premier League clubs linger.

According to Football Insider, the duo could remain at Old Trafford despite their ominous situations regarding game time. Maguire is fourth in the pecking order in defense after being displaced by Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. He started just eight of 16 league games last season, helping his side keep 10 clean sheets.

Meanwhile, McTominay has been replaced by Casemiro in Erik ten Hag's midfield. He is on the outside looking in and Manchester United could yet still make further additions to their midfield.

Ten Hag wants new signings and the duo's exits would help facilitate those potential acquisitions. McTominay has garnered interest from Everton, West Ham United, and Newcastle United.

The Scottish midfielder has been at Old Trafford his entire career but isn't viewed as a future starter under Ten Hag. He started just 10 of 24 league games last season, scoring one goal.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have already rejected a £20 million bid from West Ham for Maguire. The Red Devils reportedly want to sell their former captain to the highest bidder as they don't want to take a pitiful loss on the £80 million they paid in 2019.

However, the pair could still be at Old Trafford when the transfer window slams shut if no suitable offers arrive. The Premier League giants are clearly not willing just to settle for bids that fall below their asking prices.

Manchester United face fresh competition from Bayern Munich for Sofyan Amrabat

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel wants a new holding midfielder.

One midfielder that could replace McTominay at Manchester United is Sofyan Amrabat. The Fiorentina man is in the Red Devils' sights and he has a storied history with Ten Hag.

It was the Dutch tactician who oversaw his development at Eredivisie side FC Utrecht. The duo built a strong connection with one another and Amrabat wants to reunite with Ten Hag.

However, Manchester United are yet to agree on a deal with Fiorentina for Amrabat. This has reportedly seen Bayern Munich come into the equation as Thomas Tuchel's search for a new No.6 continues.

The Bavarians have Amrabat on their shortlist despite seemingly placing Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni atop it. The Moroccan caught the eye for club and country last season with inspired performances.

The 26-year-old featured 49 times across competitions for Viola as they finished runners-up in the UEFA Europa Conference League. He also appeared in all seven of Morocco's 2022 FIFA World Cup fixtures as the African nation finished fourth.

It is claimed that a fee of around £30 million should be enough to secure Amrabat's services. His relationship with Ten Hag may pay dividends in a move to United and he has already shunned interest from the Saudi Pro League.