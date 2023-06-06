Manchester United ready to spend €150 million on duo who already have pre-agreement with the club: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to spend €150 million on their two top targets Kim Min-jae and Diogo Costa.

According to Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida, the Red Devils have made Kim Min-jae and Costa their top targets this summer. The duo are their priority and Erik ten Hag's side are willing to spend €150 million on the pair. They both have pre-contract agreements with the Old Trafford outfit.

Kim Min-jae is at Napoli with the South Korean defender's stock rising in Serie A. He featured 45 times across competitions, helping his side keep 19 clean sheets. He also chipped in with four-goal contributions.

The 26-year-old looks set for a departure from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona this summer. Manchester United are keen amid the likelihood of their captain Harry Maguire departing. Maguire has lacked game time under Ten Hag this season and the Red Devils boss has admitted he has a decision to make.

Meanwhile, Costa is at FC Porto with the goalkeeper becoming one of Portuguese football's most valuable shot-stoppers. He has kept 20 clean sheets in 41 games this season and helped Dragões win the Taca de Portugal with a 2-0 win over Braga on June 4.

However, it was following the clash at Centro Desportivo Nacional do Jamor that the 23-year-old expressed his desire to remain with Porto. He claimed that talk of a move to Manchester United was coming just from the internet, saying:

“I love Porto, it’s the club of my life. I would give my life for it. My life is resolved with Porto. Manchester United? This is the Internet…”

The Red Devils' pursuit of Costa comes with question marks over David de Gea's future. The Spanish goalkeeper's contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of June. Ten Hag has regularly hinted that a renewal will take place but the 32-year-old has struggled for form this season.

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez reflects on his first season with club

Lisandro Martinez touches on his first season at Old Trafford.

Manchester United lured Lisandro Martinez to the club from Ajax last summer for £56.7 million. The Argentine defender previously played under Ten Hag at the Johan Cruyff Arena and became a mainstay in the Red Devils' starting lineup.

Martinez made 45 appearances, helping his side keep 20 clean sheets. However, he ended up being sidelined during the latter stages of the season when he picked up a metatarsal fracture in April.

The Argentine international has given his verdict on his debut season at Old Trafford. He alluded to Manchester United's 2-1 defeat in the FA Cup final against Manchester City, tweeting:

"It's all part of the process, we keep our heads up and are proud because this group gave their all until the last second. I'm certain that the good and positive thing about all of this is that we'll come back stronger!"

Martinez continued by thanking fans for helping him adapt to life at the Premier League giants:

"I finish my first season at this amazing club feeling really fortunate and happy to be part of the United family. Thank you very much to everyone and see you soon!"

Martinez's absence was felt as the Red Devils crashed out of the Europa League and lost the FA Cup final. They did win the Carabao Cup in February and sealed Champions League qualification with the Argentine key.

