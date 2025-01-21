Manchester United receive discount offer on €75 million signing if they allow 20-year-old star to go the other way: Reports

Manchester United have received a proposal from Napoli that they would be given a discount on striker Victor Osimhen's €75 million valuation if they allow Alejandro Garnacho to go the other way, as per Il Mattino (via SportWitness). Garnacho, 20, is said to be one of Napoli's prime targets in the ongoing transfer window.

Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray, has long been seen by United as the solution to their perennial centre-forward problem. Napoli, who are keen on landing Garnacho by hook or crook, have offered the Red Devils a discount on Osimhen's asking price if they allow the Argentine to sign for them.

The report also suggests that the deal between United and Napoli for Garnacho is on, but the two clubs differ in their valuation by about €20 million. Garnacho has reportedly informed Manchester United that he only wanted to join Napoli if he were to leave Manchester.

Trending

The report claims that Chelsea too are keen on signing the young attacker in the ongoing transfer window. But competition from the Premier League club will not deter Napoli, who are confident that a discount on Osimhen's asking price will tempt Manchester United to sell Garnacho.

Victor Osimhen's arrival will give a big boost to Manchester United

Garnacho has been among the better Manchester United players this season, scoring eight goals and bagging five assists across all competitions. His signing will boost Napoli, who have just lost Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain. Napoli will want to maintain their push for the Serie A title as they currently lead the table with 50 points, three more than second-placed Inter.

Osimhen's potential arrival at United, meanwhile, could solve their attacking woes. The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal all season, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee failing to leave an impact. While Hojlund has scored just seven goals in 26 matches across competitions, Zirkzee has just four goals in 31 games.

Manchester United, who are 13th in the Premier League table with just 26 points, have scored only 27 goals in the English top flight. In comparison, their rivals Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City have scored 50, 43, 44 and 44 goals, respectively.

Osimhen is in fine form at Galatasaray, having scored 14 goals and bagged six assists in 18 matches across competitions. Osimhen's form, combined with United's past interest in his profile, could work out for all parties involved.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback