Manchester United receive massive boost in pursuit of top managerial target to replace Ralf Rangnick: Reports

Manchester United have received a massive boost in their pursuit of one of their preferred managerial targets Erik ten Hag to replace Ralf Rangnick.

Dutch football expert Mike Verweij has claimed he is 'certain' that Ten Hag won't be at Ajax beyond the summer following the departure of Marc Overmars on Sunday.

On the Telesport Podcast as reported by Express, the well-reputed Dutch journalist described the Dutchman and Overmars as 'one unit together'.

Verweij believes that Overmars' departure from Johan Cruijff Arena could mean that ten Hag also calls time on his reign at Ajax in the summer.

The Dutch giants have been left in a complete fiasco following the resignation of club legend Overmars from the position of the club's director of football affairs.

Mike Verweij says Erik Ten Hag is "certainly" leaving Ajax at the end of the season.



Man Utd should do everything to get him in. He is the man.

The 48-year-old, who formerly plied his trade on the flanks for clubs like Ajax, Arsenal and Barcelona, has quit his role. It came on the back of news that he sent a series of inappropriate messages to female colleagues.

The 86-time capped Dutch international said, he was “ashamed”, after being confronted by the club last week, about his behaviour.

He said in a statement:

“Unfortunately, I didn’t realise that I was crossing the line with this, but that was made clear to me in recent days. I suddenly felt enormous pressure. I apologise. Certainly for someone in my position, this behaviour is unacceptable. I now see that too. But it is too late. I see no other option but to leave Ajax.”

Who could be the next manager of Manchester United?

Regardless of the situation with Overmars, ten Hag was believed to be already considering his future at Ajax.

The 52-year-old has been at the Amsterdam club for five years now, guiding them to two Eredivisie titles and two KNVB Cups.

His side are leading the table this season too and should be able to fend off challenges from PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord come the end of the season.

If it's not Erik Ten Hag then just keep Ralf Rangnick as manager

However, it is about time that the 52-year-old should be looking for a bigger challenge and with Overmars' exit, ten Hag's departure also looks more likely.

Manchester United are said to be huge admirers of the Dutchman but they also have their sights on Mauricio Pochettino and Brendan Rodgers.

Ten Hag might lack the experience of managing in the Premier League but he is still believed to be first-choice option for Manchester United.

Ralf Rangnick is said to be a huge admirer of ten Hag's work and his football philosophy and the two could potentially lead the Red Devils to a new era.

