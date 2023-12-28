Manchester United reject £40m offer from La Liga side for Mason Greenwood: Reports

Manchester United and INEOS have reportedly rejected a £40 million offer from La Liga outfit Getafe for Mason Greenwood.

The Sun reports that the Red Devils have turned down Getafe's proposal to make Greenwood's current loan deal permanent in January. INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to oversee the club's sporting decisions and he wants to take a view on the player's situation at the end of the season.

Greenwood, 22, has been on loan at the Estadio Coliseum since September after Manchester United decided not to reinstate him into Erik ten Hag's first team. The young forward was acquitted of sexual assault-related charges in February.

There were suggestions that the young Englishman could return to United. However, mass backlash led the club to find a new destination for their academy graduate.

Mason Greenwood joined Getafe and has become a hit for Jose Bordalas' side. He's bagged five goals and four assists in 15 games across competitions.

Manchester United may need to sell Greenwood quickly to retain his value as his contract expires in 2025. He'll have just a year left on that deal next year, and the Premier League giants will need to decide his future.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are also reportedly interested in Manchester United's Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood's performances for Getafe have seemingly caught the eye of two of La Liga's big guns. Reports claim that Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are also eyeing a move for the Manchester United loanee.

Clubs interested in signing the forward believe that there is no way back for him at Old Trafford. They are looking to take advantage of the situation, especially with his contract coming into its final year in 2024.

Greenwood came in for high praise from Antoine Griezmann following his display in Getafe's 3-3 draw with Atletico on December 19. The French attacker claimed the Englishman was problematic:

"Mason Greenwood was really causing us problems in the second half. We couldn’t stop him and it cost us the game.”

It will be interesting to see how the situation evolves given Greenwood's impressive form in La Liga. He made 129 appearances for Manchester United before his arrest in January 2022, scoring 35 goals and providing 12 assists.

The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal this season due to injury issues and attackers lacking form. The likes of Antony and Marcus Rashford have failed to impress.