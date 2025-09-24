Manchester United rejected chance to sign £52m-rated midfielder on deadline day as they prioritized deal for Senne Lammens instead: Reports

Manchester United reportedly rejected the opportunity to sign Conor Gallagher on deadline day in the summer transfer window. They chose to bring in goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp for a reported fee of £18.2 million.
As per The Sun, Atletico Madrid had offered Gallagher to Manchester United in the summer. However, the Red Devils didn't see a midfielder as a priority. They already have Casemiro, Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, and Manuel Ugarte. Hence, they chose to reject the offer to sign Gallagher.
The Englishman came through Chelsea's academy and made 95 senior appearances for them, recording 10 goals and 10 assists. He then joined Atletico Madrid last summer for £38 million. His contract expires in 2029, and the Spanish side rated him at around £52 million
As per the aforementioned source, United could look to sign a midfielder next summer, with Casemiro's contract expiring. Moreover, Mainoo's future at the club is also under speculation. They were heavily linked with Carlos Baleba in the summer, but a move didn't materialize.
Manchester United signed Senne Lammens, who has yet to make his debut. The 23-year-old kept 12 clean sheets in 64 games for Royal Antwerp.
Paul Scholes questioned Manchester United's decision to not sign a midfielder in the summer
The Red Devils signed the likes of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in the summer to elevate their attack. However, they didn't invest in midfield, and that has arguably been a weak point in their games so far this season.
Earlier this month, Manchester United legend Paul Scholes questioned the decision to sign Cunha or Mbeumo over a midfielder. He said:
“I think a lot of good teams have the midfield sorted… There’s too much indecision in the midfield area, you think of Casemiro – he’s been a brilliant player, but we know his deficiencies, don’t we?"
“Fernandes (and Casemiro), they’re the two he’s going with, and Fernandes for me, he’s someone who fills in as a midfielder – he might get away with it for one, two or three games. He’s not got the discipline to be a central midfield player.”
He added:
“Bringing two numbers tens (Cunha and Mbeumo) was that really necessary? You think you’ve got Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo can do that… If you’ve done that and wasted a bit of money and not been able to get a midfield player or a goalkeeper, it’s not great recruitment-wise is it?"
Manchester United have won just two of their six games across competitions this season. They beat Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier League last weekend as both sides were reduced to 10 men.