Manchester United rekindle interest in 26-year-old striker - Reports

Manchester United have rekindled their interest in signing Olympique Lyonnais forward Moussa Dembele this summer, according to Media Foot Marseille.

The 26-year-old Frenchman has been linked with Premier League clubs ever since his stint at Celtic from 2016 to 2018.

Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new centre-forward ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for AFC Ajax forward Antony this summer. However, a deal for the Brazilian international is yet to materialize.

According to the aforementioned source, the Red Devils are also looking at Lyon forward Dembele. Fellow Premier League side Arsenal have also been linked with the player, but the interest from United is becoming clearer behind the scenes.

Manchester United are in a delicate situation at the moment. Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his desire to leave the club in the summer to challenge for more trophies and play in the UEFA Champions League. Erik ten Hag, however, has stated that the forward is in his plans and is not for sale.

Media Foot Marseille, however, reported that the Red Devils will compensate for Ronaldo's departure by signing one or two new forwards in the summer. Dembele is touted to be one of them.

The Frenchman has been one of Lyon's best players during the 2021-22 season. Dembele scored 22 goals and provided five assists from 36 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit across all competitions.

It is worth mentioning that he currently has just one year remaining on his Lyon contract. According to reports, an extension seems unlikely, meaning a sale this summer could be a realistic possibility.

Manchester United could therefore secure the services of Dembele at a relatively cheap fee. According to Transfermarkt, the forward is valued at just €20 million.

Manchester United secured a comfortable win over Liverpool in a pre-season friendly

Ten Hag began his tenure as Red Devils boss by securing a comfortable 4-0 victory over rivals Liverpool at the Rajamangala National Stadium on July 12.

Goals from Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri were enough for United to begin their pre-season in style.

Manchester United will travel to Australia for the remainder of their pre-season games. Ten Hag's side will be playing Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa in the land Down Under.

The Red Devils will also be playing against Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano before the start of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

