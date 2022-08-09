Manchester United at risk of missing out on signing Juventus star Adrien Rabiot because of his mom holding up the deal - Reports 

Manchester United's potential deal for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is at risk of being hijacked by AS Monaco, as per talkSPORT.

The player's mother who acts as his agent, is keen to see if Monaco can qualify for the Champions League by beating PSV Eindhoven on August 9.

Therefore, personal talks between Rabiot and United have been put on hold despite the Premier League club having settled on a £15 million fee with Juve.

Monaco are credited with holding an interest in the French midfielder and could be a more enticing proposition if they qualify for the Champions League.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Rabiot wants a move to gain first-team football ahead of the World Cup to help him guarantee a place in Didier Deschamps’ squad. #MUFC Rabiot wants a move to gain first-team football ahead of the World Cup to help him guarantee a place in Didier Deschamps’ squad. @JBurtTelegraph 🚨 Rabiot wants a move to gain first-team football ahead of the World Cup to help him guarantee a place in Didier Deschamps’ squad. @JBurtTelegraph #MUFC 🇫🇷⚽️ https://t.co/rpPJCgi4cx

Rabiot is keen on a move to Manchester United but is eyeing an expensive contract at Old Trafford due to the club not participating in the Champions League.

He is viewed as an alternative to Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong with the Red Devils unable to persuade the Dutch midfielder to join the club.

Rabiot made 45 appearances for Juve last season but isn't thought to be in Massimilliano Allegri's plans as a first-team starter.

He has a year left remaining on his current deal at the Allianz Stadium but appears to be eyeing a move elsewhere.

Juventus star Rabiot's mother was always going to be problematic for Manchester United

Rabiot's fiery mother is tough negotiator

Rabiot's mother, Veronique, is renowned for being a tough cookie when deliberating over her son's footballing career.

She has represented the French star throughout his career and her fiery reputation has been well documented.

In 2019 she insisted her son was being 'held hostage' by Paris Saint-Germain in an interview with L'Equipe so that he could secure a move away from the Parc des Princes.

™️ @D20048 Veronique Rabiot with the McTominays when Scott passes it backwards Veronique Rabiot with the McTominays when Scott passes it backwards https://t.co/GbK6JPZmLU

Rabiot's mother was also involved in a disagreement with Kylian Mbappe's mother at the European Championships last summer.

Mbappe missed France's decisive spot-kick in their penalty shootout defeat to Switzerland in the Round of 16 of the competition.

In reaction to the miss, Veronique is quoted as saying to Mbappe's family, (via Get French Football News):

"It is embarrassing how he struck that, for a player of his level. He hit it too lightly. I hope you are going to scold him."

The Juventus midfielder's mother is now reportedly only willing to negotiate personal terms over her son's move to Manchester United with director John Murtough.

She doesn't want to speak to any intermediaries, evidently clean to get the best and right deal for Rabiot.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett