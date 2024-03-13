Manchester United's hopes of offloading £85m flop under threat from police investigations: Reports

Manchester United's attempts to sell Antony are reportedly at risk due to ongoing police investigations into the Brazilian.

The Telegraph reports that investigations surrounding Antony could prevent the Red Devils from being able to part ways this summer. They are viewed as a 'major obstacle' for the 24-year-old to be sold unless the case is dropped or he's cleared of the allegations.

Antony took a leave of absence in September to deal with the situation. He was accused of 'domestic violence, threat, and bodily injury' by his ex-partner Gabriela Cavallin.

The Brazil international was reinstated into Erik ten Hag's first team in October but has struggled for form throughout the season. He's managed just one goal and one assist in 29 games across competitions.

Manchester United paid Ajax £85 million to bring him to Old Trafford in August 2022. He has been criticized for failing to reach expectations and the Red Devils' recruitment has been questioned.

Ten Hag feels that the winger hasn't been able to show his talent during his time in the Premier League (via GOAL):

"He has big potential. He hasn't shown it lately, but I know what his talent is, and it's about proving his talent, and it's about him."

Antony has three years left on his contract with United but the club are ready to sell this summer. He has lost his place in Ten Hag's starting XI to Alejandro Garnacho.

Barcelona are reportedly not interested in singing Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood

Barcelona aren't looking to sign Mason Greenwood.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has refuted claims that Barcelona are looking to sign Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

The English attacker is spending the season on loan at La Liga side Getafe from the Red Devils. He's registered eight goals and five assists in 26 games across competitions at the Estadio Coliseum.

Greenwood's form for Jose Bordalas has led to links to Barca. Reports claimed that the Blaugrana were 'keen on holding talks' with Manchester United over the 22-year-old.

However, Romano poured cold water on those suggestions and insisted the La Liga giants were looking at other options. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Barcelona are currently not working on Mason Greenwood deal despite recent links. Manchester United are open to selling Mason and find solution in the summer as reported earlier this week but Barca focus is now on different targets."

Greenwood joined Getafe on loan after a year-long court case when he was arrested in January 2022 and charged with sexual assault, rape, and making death threats.

Those charges were dropped in February 2023 when key witnesses withdrew from the case. The Red Devils held their own investigation into the forward but decided he could no longer play for the club.