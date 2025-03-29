Manchester United's stance on reintegrating Jadon Sancho into first team squad comes to light: Reports

Jadon Sancho is reportedly likely to never feature in a Manchester United shirt again regardless of how his situation at Chelsea pans out at the end of this season. Sancho joined Chelsea on a season-long loan from the Red Devils last summer. Despite being on loan, the Blues have an obligation to sign the English winger for between £20 million and £25 million.

Manchester United signed Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for a reported fee of €85 million. The 25-year-old did break into the starting XI at Old Trafford in his debut season. But things went downhill at the start of last season as he fell out with former manager Erik ten Hag and was loaned back to Dortmund in January 2024.

He returned to United in the summer of 2024 and was sent on another season-long loan to Chelsea. Sancho turned heads in his first three games at Stamford Bridge, registering assists in each. However, he has suffered a dip in form of late, with his most recent goal contribution coming against Crystal Palace in a Premier League match in January.

Given Sancho’s recent struggles, Chelsea may opt against a permanent transfer this summer, potentially forcing him to return to Manchester United.

According to Manchester Evening News, Sancho’s prospects at Old Trafford are bleak. Several Manchester United players are reportedly apprehensive about his potential return, believing he is not of the required quality to make a meaningful impact.

Adding insult to injury, United head coach Ruben Amorim also gave an unwelcoming response to questions about Sancho’s return to the club. The Portuguese said in a pre-match press conference last month that ‘’Sancho is not his problem,’’ insisting that he is only focused on his players.

“£5m is absolutely nothing to Chelsea” – Manchester United told to prepare for Jadon Sancho’s return

Amid reports that United players are not in favor of Jadon Sancho’s return, the club has been sounded with a harsh truth about the uncertainty surrounding their loanee player.

While Chelsea agreed to a loan deal for Sancho with an obligation to buy, they also have the option to back out of the deal. However, it comes with a financial implication. The Blues will have to pay a £5 million penalty clause should they decide against signing Sancho on a permanent basis.

Former England international Danny Mills believes Chelsea will not hesitate to pay the £5 million penalty clause if they feel they don’t need Sancho anymore.

Mills said (via Foot Italia):

“Jadon Sancho is one of about 5,000 players Chelsea have on their books at the moment! If they want to send him back to Manchester United and terminate their obligation to buy, £5m is absolutely nothing to Chelsea – they’re not going to be bothered about that and it’s not going to affect them in any way."

“I reckon Chelsea will be looking at the situation and thinking, ‘if we decide to keep Sancho, it’s going to cost us a lot more than £5m’. From a business perspective, if they don’t want him, then it’s a pretty cheap price to pay in order to get out of it."

“You have to assume that Chelsea will probably go heavy again in the summer transfer window. Has Sancho been good enough to warrant a place in that squad? I’m not sure he has been, so he could well end up finding himself back at Manchester United at the start of next season.”

Chelsea will next be in action against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Thursday, April 3.

