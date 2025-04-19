Manchester United scout Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate as Ruben Amorim looks to bolster key squad area: Reports

Manchester United appears to be ramping up plans to replace Andre Onana as scouts were seen observing Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Diogo Costa. They were present during FC Porto's recent 2-1 triumph over Famalicao, according to Portuguese outlet Record (via TEAMTalk).
The Portuguese goalkeeper's name has been mentioned in the context of a move to England for some time, and is now on United's radar. Costa is under contract with Porto until 2027, and he has a release clause of approximately £64 million.
His display before Manchester United scouts included three important saves, proving once again why he is regarded as one of the best goalkeeping prospects in Europe. It is no surprise that United, who are going through a rather tumultuous period, are looking towards him as a replacement for Andre Onana.
Onana's fate is being questioned at Old Trafford, as problems trouble the Red Devils' goal. Signed from Inter Milan in July 2023, Onana helped the Red Devils win the FA Cup last year. However, the Cameroonian goalie has committed more clear errors leading to direct goals (nine) than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League this season.
While Costa appears to be the leading contender, United are exploring alternatives. Names such as Aaron Ramsdale, Zion Suzuki, Bart Verbruggen, and Joan Garcia are all mentioned, though the key factor is Costa's top-level experience. After all, he plays as the first-choice goalkeeper alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portugal national team.
With other clubs such as Manchester City and Chelsea showing interest, United may need to act fast if they want to acquire Costa's signature this summer.
Manchester United star Amad urged to follow Cristiano Ronaldo's example to reach top level
Manchester United winger Amad has been advised to imitate the physical transformation of Cristiano Ronaldo if he wants to reach this peak level. Emmanuel Eboue, former Ivory Coast and Arsenal defender, seemed to indicate that Amad has been struck relatively quickly by injury.
He stressed the need for the 22-year-old to build a stronger body to avoid such setbacks, telling MyBettingSites.co.uk (via GOAL):
"I love Amad, he’s like a younger brother to me. He’s a very good player, but his problem is that he picks up too many injuries. As a young footballer you need to be available every week, but with Amad it’s often one or two good months, then he’s out again.
"He’s still very young, but if he wants to become a top player, he needs to be incredibly strong. When I watched Cristiano Ronaldo, it was rare to see him injured. He looked after himself and worked unbelievably hard - and he’s still doing that now, even at 40."
Amad made his contribution for Manchester United this season by scoring nine goals and giving eight assists in 36 games in all competitions. However, due to an ankle ligament injury in February, his season could be over. If he gets fit on time, he may still feature again in May.