Manchester United see surprise move for striker turned down by Serie A side - Reports

Manchester United's offer for Francesco Pio Esposito has been turned down by Inter Milan, according to Football Italia. The Italian striker was quite impressive on loan to Spezia last season, registering 19 goals and four assists from 40 games across competitions.
His efforts have already earned him admirers at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are in the market for a new No. 9 after wrapping up a deal for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo.
The Cameroonian forward is all set to team up with Matheus Cunha, who arrived from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, in a new look frontline. However, the Premier League giants are also looking to add a new focal point of their attack and Pio Esposito has apparently been on their wish list for a while.
Manchester United reportedly wanted the Italian in January this year, when he was out on loan. However, the Nerazzurri turned them down.
The Red Devils suffered due to the lack of a potent No. 9 last season, and Esposito could be a fine choice for the position. The Italian has returned from his loan spell with Spezia this summer, and scored one goal from two appearances in the FIFA Club World Cup for Inter Milan.
Atalanta also enquired about Esposito in recent times. However, the Nerazzurri have turned them down, as they consider the Italian striker a key part of their long-term plans.
Are Manchester United eyeing a move for Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara?
Manchester United have set their sights on Gabriel Sara, according to Aksam. The Red Devils are looking for a new controller in midfield, and the Brazilian has popped up on their radar.
With Casemiro already on the wrong side of 30, a move for Sara makes sense for the Premier League giants. The 26-year-old was quite impressive for Galatasaray last season, registering two goals and 10 assists from 45 games.
He is under contract with the Turkish club until 2029, and Manchester United have apparently kept aside €30m to sign him this summer. A move to Old Trafford could also tempt the player, as it could help him nail down a regular place in the national team.
The report adds that the Red Devils are preparing to submit an offer for the player in the coming weeks. Interestingly, Aston Villa have their eyes on Sara as well, and could go head-to-head with Manchester United in the race.