Manchester United could sell £70m-rated star as La Liga giants look to raid Old Trafford next summer: Reports

Manchester United could reportedly let go of winger Alejandro Garnacho amid interest from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window. News from Todo Fichajes claims that the Spanish giants wish to re-sign the player they sold to the Red Devils in the summer of 2020 (via CaughtOffSide).

Ad

This could be a significant blow to Ruben Amorim and Co., with Marcus Rashford's long-term future at the club uncertain. Garnacho could play on the left flank but is more than capable of operating on the opposite side and has done so in Amad Diallo's absence.

Despite that, it is claimed that Manchester United could be willing to let the 20-year-old move on due to their poor financial situation. The Guardian previously reported that the Argentina international is valued at a whopping £70 million. The player is also contracted at Old Trafford till the summer of 2028.

Ad

Trending

As for Garnacho, it may be the right decision to move on, given the situation in Manchester. His team has struggled in the Premier League this season even after the arrival of new manager Ruben Amorim in November last year.

They are 14th in the English top-flight standings and are unlikely to offer European football next year. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are contending for the La Liga title, placed third and only a point behind leaders Barcelona.

Ad

Since making his way up the youth ranks at Manchester United, Garnacho has played 130 matches across competitions, bagging 23 goals and 17 assists. He's won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup once each at Old Trafford.

Manchester United offered the chance to sign Bayern Munich winger - Reports

Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane's future is uncertain, with the Germany international set to become a free agent in the summer. A report from TBR Football claims that the former Manchester City star has been offered to the Cityzens' rivals Manchester United (via TeamTalk).

Ad

With Sane nearing the age of 30 and unlikely to start on the right flank due to Amad Diallo's presence, this may not be a move that Ruben Amorim is interested in. Moreover, it is claimed that the winger has received interest from multiple Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Liverpool, which will not make the signing easy.

However, the odds of Sane moving on seems likely, with reports claiming that there aren't great chances of a new deal between him and Bayern Munich. So far this season, he's scored eight goals and bagged four assists in 34 matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback