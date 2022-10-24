Manchester United send scouts to monitor 21-year-old Dutch right-back: Reports

Manchester United are among several clubs to have reportedly sent scouts to watch Jeremie Frimpong in action for Bayer Leverkusen.

The 21-year-old is an up-and-coming right-back for the Bundesliga outfit who could make the Netherlands' squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has been named in manager Louis van Gaal's 39-man provisional team ahead of the showpiece event in Qatar.

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg (h/t Fabrizio Romano), United are one of several teams tracking Frimpong's progress. His contract runs out in the summer of 2025 and he could be a man in demand once the January transfer window opens.

United currently have Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to play in the right-back position. Manager Erik ten Hag clearly prefers the former but he may not have the Portugal international at his disposal in the near future.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both interested in signing Dalot.

Moreover, Ten Hag himself wanted to sign a more accomplished full-back in Denzel Dumfries this summer. The Inter Milan right-back is expected to make the Netherlands' World Cup but he did not want to risk his chances of going to Qatar by moving to United.

Hence, the Red Devils could eye Frimpong as a potential upgrade, competition or replacement for Dalot, as the situation demands.

Frimpong came through the youth ranks at Manchester City but left for Celtic in September 2019 after making no senior appearances. A move to Leverkusen followed in January 2021, where he has gone from strength to strength to become a big part of their senior squad.

He has scored five goals from the right wing-back position in 11 Bundesliga games this season.

Crystal Palace eye spectacular return for Manchester United full-back

Crystal Palace are in contact with Manchester United over a potential deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as per The Sun (h/t TribalFootball).

The English right-back left Selhurst Park in the summer of 2019 for a fee of £45 million. Still just 24, Wan-Bissaka has many years ahead of him as a footballer.

A return to the Eagles could see him reignite his career as Ten Hag clearly doesn't fancy him at United. He has amassed just four minutes of competitive action this season. It came as a late substitute against Liverpool in a 2-1 league win back in August.

Palace are waiting for Manchester United's response over whether they will be open to a permanent or a loan deal for the right-back.

