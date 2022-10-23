European giants interested in signing Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot: Reports

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot is one of three options being considered by Real Madrid to bolster the right-back spot in 2023, as per Defensa Central (h/t TheHardTackle).

The Portugal international has become the club's first-choice right-back under manager Erik ten Hag. He has provided two assists in 15 games across competitions for the Red Devils this campaign.

It is clear that the Dutchman prefers to play him over Aaron Wan-Bissaka, which could make it difficult for Madrid to sign him. However, Los Blancos may have even more problems when it comes to landing their other targets in that position.

Madrid are reportedly interested in Chelsea's Reece James and Manchester City's Joao Cancelo. The former recently signed a new deal with the Blues, and his current contract expires in the summer of 2028.

Diogo Dalot @DalotDiogo



A big thank you to our away fans! You’re something else

Always with you brother you’re gonna comeback even stronger Never stopped fighting. A well-deserved point of character and determination.A big thank you to our away fans! You’re something elseAlways with you brother you’re gonna comeback even stronger @raphaelvarane Never stopped fighting. A well-deserved point of character and determination.A big thank you to our away fans! You’re something else ❤️Always with you brother you’re gonna comeback even stronger @raphaelvarane 💪🙏 https://t.co/dAdn2T2AKJ

This could make him virtually untouchable for other clubs that may want to sign him. Cancelo, meanwhile, is a key ingredient in manager Pep Guardiola's title-winning recipe at the Etihad.

His deal runs until the end of the 2026-27 season and City are expected to bat away any interest in their star full-back. Cancelo, who can play on both flanks in defense, has two goals and five assists in 16 games in all competitions this campaign.

Hence, Dalot's contract situation could favor the La Liga giants. He has less than a year left on his deal at Old Trafford, but his club have the option to extend his contract by another year.

Moreover, Manchester United were keen on signing Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan this summer - a transfer that never materialized. Hence, it could mean that the Dutchman's trust in Dalot is more out of a lack of quality options than anything else.

Real Madrid could benefit from signing Diogo Dalot from Manchester United

GOAL @goal Diogo Dalot checked he wasn't dreaming after scoring twice for Portugal Diogo Dalot checked he wasn't dreaming after scoring twice for Portugal 😅 https://t.co/Pk1dCFKER1

It's not wrong to presume that, for the aforementioned reasons, Manchester United's Diogo Dalot may be Real Madrid's best bet to strengthen in that position.

Los Blancos don't have a lot of cover in that area, with 30-year-old Dani Carvajal their only quality option. Alvaro Odriziola can provide cover, but he has yet to play a single minute this campaign.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti doesn't seem to trust him and could be on his way out in the near future. He has been heavily linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu this season.

Dalot, at 23, can only improve with time and is decent at both ends of the pitch. Madrid will, however, have to be wary of Barcelona's reported interest in the Manchester United right-back.

Poll : 0 votes