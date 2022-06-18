Manchester United ‘serious’ about move for 27-year-old midfielder who could be available for €15-20 million: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, with a €15-20 million fee having been touted.

The Red Devils are set to undergo a huge rebuild under Erik ten Hag this summer with a number of arrivals anticipated. One department in which the Red Devils are in desperate need of fresh faces is in midfield.

Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata are all expected to exit the club, which will leave Erik ten Hag short of numbers in the middle of the park.

According to Corriere Dello Sport (via Sport Witness), United are eyeing a move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. The 27-year-old seems to be surplus to requirements at the Allianz Stadium. Tutto Mercato reports that Juve are keen to sell the Frenchman before he becomes a free agent.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Adrien Rabiot wants to leave Juventus this summer and the club have put him on the transfer list.



Premier League clubs are interested.



(Source: Adrien Rabiot wants to leave Juventus this summer and the club have put him on the transfer list.Premier League clubs are interested.(Source: @FabrizioRomano 🚨 Adrien Rabiot wants to leave Juventus this summer and the club have put him on the transfer list. Premier League clubs are interested.(Source: @FabrizioRomano)

The former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has made 129 appearances for Juventus since arriving from the Parc des Princes. He has scored six goals and contributed as many assists for the Italian side.

Chelsea and Newcastle United are also said to be keeping tabs on the French midfielder. Rabiot may be available for as little as €15-20 million given that his contract with Juve expires next summer.

Manchester United are becoming desperate in their search for midfield recruits

Erik ten Hag is yet to sign a player at Manchester United.

Manchester United have been involved in the longest-running transfer saga of the current window in their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The Red Devils have had a €60 million bid rejected by Barca but intend to try and tempt the Catalan side with a €70 million plus add-ons offer (per the Guardian).

Time is of the essence for United with pre-season just around the corner and no signings yet to be made.

The club is also interested in signing free agent Christian Eriksen although the player would prefer to remain in London, with Brentford and Tottenham also interested in the Dane.

James Ducker @TelegraphDucker #MUFC &

United only club seriously in for him

Barca need to raise funds & ease wage bill

Eriksen interest not tied to De Jong. United could sign Eriksen even if they get FdJ #FCB remain about €20m apart in their valuations of Frenkie de JongUnited only club seriously in for himBarca need to raise funds & ease wage billEriksen interest not tied to De Jong. United could sign Eriksen even if they get FdJ telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… 🔴 #MUFC & #FCB remain about €20m apart in their valuations of Frenkie de Jong🔴 United only club seriously in for him🔴 Barca need to raise funds & ease wage bill🔴 Eriksen interest not tied to De Jong. United could sign Eriksen even if they get FdJ telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/…

Meanwhile, United continue to be linked with a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves.

Erik ten Hag's patience is reportedly wearing thin as he is yet to seal a deal for his top transfer target Frenkie de Jong. The Athletic reports that the Dutch tactician is becoming increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress on a deal after seemingly convincing the Barca star to join.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far