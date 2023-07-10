Manchester United set asking price for Harry Maguire amid rumours of summer transfer: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly set their valuation of Harry Maguire at £50 million. Chief writer at Manchester Evening News, Samuel Luckhurst, reported the abovementioned figure on Monday (July 10).

However, the journalist is of the opinion that the valuation is a bit much for the defender, and the club will struggle to find offers around the quoted sum. Moreover, the £50 million price tag could hamper Maguire's chances of securing a transfer this season should the Red Devils fail to lower their valuation.

Currently, the 30-year-old centre-back is contracted with Manchester United till 2025. He joined from Leicester City in the summer of 2019 for a world-record fee for a defender of £80 million.

The former Hull City defender spent most of his time on the bench for Manchester United in the Premier League last season. Manager Erik ten Hag preferred Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Victor Lindelof ahead of the England international. He recorded just eight starts in the league last campaign.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported on his daily updates page, Here We Go Live, that Maguire will have a conversation with ten Hag in the coming days. The defender has been linked with moves away to Premier League clubs Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham United (via Football 365).

Since arriving at Old Trafford in 2019, Maguire has made 175 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals across all competitions.

Romano expects Manchester United to complete Onana deal by Wednesday/Thursday

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23

Fabrizio Romano reported on Monday (July 10) that Manchester United are closing in on Andre Onana's signing. According to the transfer expert, the Red Devils should complete the deal by Wednesday/Thursday this week.

The shot-stopper and Manchester United have already agreed on personal terms, and the final round of negotiations will be complete soon. Inter Milan are reportedly expecting an offer worth £42.7 million to let go of their goalkeeper (via The Guardian).

Romano also reports that Onana will sign a four-year deal with an option to extend by a further year. The goalkeeper joined Inter Milan from Ajax last in the summer of 2022 and has since made 41 appearances for the club, keeping 19 clean sheets.

United recently parted ways with David De Gea, after 12 seasons at the club. The Spanish stopper won two Golden Glove awards. He performed well in the last season as well as a shot-stopper, keeping 17 clean sheets in the Premier League.

However, De Gea's continued struggle in distributing the ball from the back paired with some crucial blunders in goal has probably led to his exit from the club. Ten Hag is building a team that can build from the backup, a setup in which De Gea is not the most ideal player to have.

