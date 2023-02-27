Manchester United set to battle Arsenal and Chelsea in race to sign 25-year-old striker: Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly looking to bolster their attack by signing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez in the summer. The Argentine forward is said to be high on United's wanted list, as well as Chelsea and Arsenal.

Striker Anthony Martial has frequently struggled with injuries and Wout Weghorst’s arrival on loan in January is believed to be a temporary solution. The Red Devils are keen to sign a reliable long-term striker in the summer.

As per Team Talk, While Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen were previously linked with the club, but now Martinez’s name has now been thrown into the mix.

Since returning from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Martinez has been in impressive form, scoring seven goals in his last nine games for Inter Milan.

However, the Italian club’s financial issues could force them to sell the striker, along with right-back Denzel Dumfries, at the end of the season. The Dutch fullback has also been linked with Manchester United.

Although Martinez has been known to be inconsistent in the past, he is considered one of the best forwards in world football when he is in form. His addition to United’s current options would undoubtedly be a significant upgrade.

Martinez has scored 90 goals and provided 31 assists in 215 appearances for Inter Milan since joining the club from Racing Club in 2018.

Team Talk's report suggests that United are not the only Premier League club interested in Martinez, with Chelsea and Arsenal also in the running.

Chelsea have spent over £600 million in the last two transfer windows, bringing in players including Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Enzo Fernandez.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly working on a contract extension deal with Bukayo Saka as they lead the Premier League race under Mikel Arteta.

In all probability, Manchester United will be aggressively pushing for the Argentine striker next summer. The potential arrival of wealthy new owners could provide them with the freedom to spend big as well.

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson says Marcus Rashford isn’t a striker

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson claimed that Marcus Rashford isn't a natural striker and that they need an additional goal-scoring option.

Speaking after the Red Devils' League Cup triumph against Newcastle United in the final on February 26, Ferguson stated:

“I don’t think he’s a striker. He operates from the left side. His finishing is always good. Unfortunately for us he’s the main source of goals, we could do with an extra one.”

The England international has found his goal-scoring form this season, scoring 25 goals and providing nine assists in 38 games across competitions.

Rashford has played a major role in Manchester United's success under Erik ten Hag this season. Ferguson's comments reflect how important it is to sign another striker to partner Rashford at Old Trafford.

