Manchester United set to battle Aston Villa to sign 25-year-old striker - Reports

Manchester United are set to battle it out with Aston Villa for the signing of AS Roma forward Tammy Abraham. As per reports from 90min, both Premier League clubs are monitoring the 25-year-old's situation at the Stadio Olimpico.

Tammy Abraham has blown hot and cold for AS Roma following his £34 million move from Chelsea in the summer of 2021. The England international made an immediate impact under Jose Mourinho in the Italian capital as he netted 17 Serie A goals in his maiden season.

He also scored 10 more goals in other competitions to take his overall tally to 27 goals in 53 games across competitions. The former Chelsea attacker broke the Serie A record for most goals scored by an Englishman in a single season, which had long belonged to Gerry Hitchens, who scored 16 for Inter Milan back in 1962.

The Manchester United and Aston Villa target also broke the record for most goals scored for Roma in a debut season, surpassing legendary striker Gabriel Batistuta.

However, Abraham has not quite managed to find similar success in front of goal this campaign, having scored just seven goals in 30 games in all competitions so far. However, both Aston Villa and Manchester United are reportedly interested in his services despite his struggles this campaign.

Abraham formerly had a sensational loan spell with Aston Villa in 2018-19, helping them earn promotion to the Premier League. During his spell at Villa Park, he scored a total of 26 goals and provided three assists in 40 games across competitions.

90min claims that Roma could be willing to cash in on the Englishman if they receive an offer in excess of £40 million. Manchester United have been linked with several strikers like Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic and Jonathan David.

Aston Villa have also been linked with David and are exploring the possibility of landing Marcus Thuram on a free transfer.

Erik ten Hag sends message amid talk of Qatari takeover at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was recently quizzed about a potential takeover at the club where the Dutch manager claimed that the most important thing is to have a good team on the pitch. He said (via the Evening Standard):

“What we want is to have a good team, a team that’s competing for the highest [honours] in the world. We have huge ambitions and that’s what we want to fulfil.”

Manchester United's current owners, the Glazers, have put the club up for sale. Parties from Qatar and the USA have shown their interest in buying the esteemed football club.

Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) have also expressed their interest in launching a bid for the club.

