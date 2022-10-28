Manchester United set to compete with Chelsea in race to sign 21-year-old defender: Reports

Manchester United are set to compete with Chelsea for the signature of Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

As per Football Transfers, the Red Devils could try to sign the Netherlands U21 international in January.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to add a new right-back to his ranks and has identified Frimpong as a target.

However, the Red Devils could face competition from a host of clubs for the signing of the Dutchman.

Premier League giants Chelsea are also interested in a move for the full-back, who has impressed in Bayer Leverkusen colors this campaign.

However, the 21-year-old is yet to receive any official offers and is fully focused on making the Netherlands squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The youngster has already earned a call-up to the preliminary Holland squad of Louis van Gaal for the World Cup.

Current deal expires in 2025 - Manchester United sent their scouts to follow him as per There are lot of clubs interested in Jeremie Frimpong. He has been pre-selected for Holland national team, and he scored again in the weekendCurrent deal expires in 2025 - Manchester United sent their scouts to follow him as per @Plettigoal , as many other clubs. There are lot of clubs interested in Jeremie Frimpong. He has been pre-selected for Holland national team, and he scored again in the weekend 🔴👀 #transfersCurrent deal expires in 2025 - Manchester United sent their scouts to follow him as per @Plettigoal, as many other clubs. https://t.co/jCKDs4Smnt

Frimpong has been impressive for Bayer Leverkusen this campaign despite his team not doing particularly well.

He has played at right-back and as a right wing-back. He has already scored five goals and provided two assists in 16 games across all competitions this season.

Manchester United have Diogo Dalot as their first-choice right-back right now but his future at the club looks uncertain.

The Portugal international has already entered the final year of his deal at Old Trafford but the club have the option of triggering a one-year extension.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's future at Manchester United looks bleak as he has not been able to impress the new manager. As per the aforementioned Football Transfers report, he is likely to be sold.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have one of the best right-backs in the world right now in the form of Reece James.

Skipper Cesar Azpilicueta is also at the club as a more than capable back-up and a useful squad option.

Manchester United are intersted in midfielder linked with Chelsea

Manchester United have reportedly entered the race to sign Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, who has also attracted interest from Chelsea.

The Mexico international remains a key player for Ajax, having impressed in the number 6 role over the years. Alvarez has played 119 games for the Dutch club, registering 10 goals and five assists.

During a game, Bundesliga star Jeremie Frimpong accidentally hit a young fan with the ball.Afterwards, he came over and did this!Team game 🥹 During a game, Bundesliga star Jeremie Frimpong accidentally hit a young fan with the ball.Afterwards, he came over and did this!Team game 🥹 ♥️https://t.co/Kd2zlrW11K

Red Devils boss Ten Hag knows the player inside out having managed him for three years at the Johan Cryuff Arena.

He signed two of Alvarez's former Ajax teammates, Antony and Lisandro Martinez, in the summer.

Hence, Chelsea could struggle to bring in the 25-year-old at Stamford Bridge if the Red Devils decide to step up their interest.

