Manchester United set to discuss new contract with 19-year-old star after transfer window closes: Reports

Manchester United will reportedly discuss a new contract with Kobbie Mainoo after the summer transfer window closes. The English midfielder's meteoric rise at Old Trafford will be rewarded with fresh terms on a new deal.

Sky Sports reports that the Red Devils want to reward Mainoo's breakthrough 2023-24 season and display their faith in him. He excelled under Erik ten Hag, posting five goals and one assist in 32 games across competitions.

Manchester United view improving Mainoo's terms as a priority but aren't in a rush. The nine-cap England international feels the club is committed to his development and is excited about his future at Old Trafford.

Trending

Mainoo has become an undisputed starter for United, and they are set to build their midfield around him. The club's co-owners are still trying to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

FootballTransfers reports that the Red Devils and PSG are expected to agree on a loan with an obligation to buy later in the window. Ugarte is viewed as the ideal No.6 to complement Mainoo.

Mainoo is one of several young talents who have broken into Ten Hag's first team. He and Alejandro Garnacho, 20, have made the step up from the academy and join Rasmus Hojlund, 21, as three of Europe's brightest sparks.

Ten Hag spoke about the future and how the youth gives the team a lot of potential. The Dutch coach said (via NBC Sports):

"The future for Manchester United is very good because we have high potentials. They are together and want to play football with adventure and enjoyment. If we keep this process going I am sure we will achieve high levels."

The Dutchman warned fans not to get too carried away with Mainoo so as not to put too much pressure on him. He's being given nicknames such as the Stockport-Seedorf, but he's shown humility on his journey to superstardom.

"More to come" - Kobbie Mainoo hailed Erik ten Hag's contract extension at Manchester United

Kobbie Mainoo has built a strong rapport with Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag came under a ton of pressure earlier this summer after a dismal season that somehow ended on a high. An unlikely 2-1 win against Manchester City in the FA Cup final led to INEOS continuing with the Dutchman.

Mainoo was delighted when speaking to reporters at Euro 2024 with England. He said (via Yahoo! Sport):

"I am obviously happy to keep building with him. He has won two trophies and there are more to come. It is nice to have the peace of mind that we know what manager we are going back to for pre-season."

Ten Hag deserves praise for Mainoo's extraordinary rise at Manchester United. He oversaw his development and handed him his senior debut in a 3-0 win against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup in January 2023.

Mainoo wasn't part of the side that won the cup later that year with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in February. However, his manager grabbed him afterward and gave him a motivational message.

Expand Tweet

Fast forward a year, and Mainoo bagged the winner of his side's win against City in the FA Cup final. His relationship with his coach has gone a long way in his quick venture towards a starting role for Manchester United and England.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback