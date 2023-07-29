Manchester United set to enter race for Manchester City defensive target - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to enter the race for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, with Manchester City also said to be interested.

According to SPORT, Manchester United are contemplating making a move for Pavard, who is also being courted by the likes of Juventus and Manchester City. The right-back has just a year remaining on his contract with Bayern Munich, so could be available for cheap.

City have reportedly set sights on RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol as their top defensive target but the German side are holding out for £86 million (€100 million) asking price. Moreover, Kyle Walker has been linked with a move to Bayern and thus Pavard's versatility makes him an interesting pick.

Manchester United, meanwhile, haven't signed a defender this summer with their focus on strengthening other areas. However, former captain Harry Maguire's potential exit can open up a space in the defense and Pavard is a name that is being explored.

Maguire has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, with West Ham United reportedly interested in securing his signature. The Hammers made an official £20 million bid as well but it was quickly turned down by Manchester United (via Fabrizio Romano).

The aforementioned SPORT report also claims that Bayern can possibly sell Benjamin Pavard for just £25.7m (€30m) this summer.

Bayern Munich confident of signing Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker - Reports

Bayern Munich are confident of completing a deal for Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker, 90min claim. The German giants have agreed on personal terms with the defender and are now in discussion with the Cityzens over the transfer fee.

The English champions, however, want to keep hold of Walker and have offered him a new deal, which will see him stay at the club until 2025 should he sign.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently addressed Walker's future, telling the media ahead of their pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich (via 90min):

"He's an incredibly important player for us, he has specific qualities, so difficult to find worldwide. His specific qualities are irreplaceable. We want him, yes. In the end, I don't know what will happen. I know we're in contact, both clubs, we will fight for him like I'm sure Bayern will do it. I don't know how it will finish."

"I heard the comments from Thomas Tuchel about Kyle, I will say the same," he added. "What I can say he is a very important player for us, he has a very specific quality, formidable opponent out wide. That quality is irreplaceable. The clubs are in touch, we will fight for him."

Should Walker join Bayern Munich, it could open Benjamin Pavard's way to move to the Etihad this summer.