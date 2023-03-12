Manchester United set to face competition from PSG for 26-year-old defender - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly set to make a move for Villarreal defender Pau Torres, who was formerly linked with a move to Manchester United.

Torres was believed to be close to joining the Red Devils last summer until Erik ten Hag pulled the plug to shelve the deal.

According to The Mirror, PSG are preparing a move for the Spain international this summer as they eye a rebuild at the Parc des Princes.

It has been claimed that the Parisian club are considering a major overhaul this summer after their fifth exit in seven seasons from the Champions League Round of 16.

Pau Torres is believed to have been identified as a key man for the rebuilding project along with Milan Skriniar, who is set to join on a free transfer.

Sergio Ramos' future at the Parc des Princes could be up in the air with the Spaniard's contract set to expire.

The former Real Madrid skipper is one of the highest earners at PSG and the French giants are looking to tighten up their wage bill.

PSG sporting advisor Luis Campos is understood to be a huge admirer of Torres, who is known for his excellent ball-playing ability and composure.

Torres was close to joining Manchester United last summer and had almost everything wrapped up but Ten Hag put the brakes on the deal.

The Dutchman opted to make a move for Lisandro Martinez instead, who has been a major hit at Old Trafford following his switch from Ajax.

However, Spanish outlet La Razon claim that Manchester United are still interested in the Spanish defender as they look for a replacement for Harry Maguire.

Maguire has struggled for playing time this season and could potentially be on the move at the end of the season.

PSG eye surprise £50 million move for Manchester United defender

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly plotting a £50 million move for Manchester United captain Harry Maguire in the summer.

As reported by The Sun, the French champions have emerged as a potential destination for the Englishman.

Les Parisiens are said to be looking for defensive reinforcements, with Sergio Ramos, 36, nearing the end of his career.

Maguire became the world's most expensive defender after the Red Devils shelled out £80 million to sign him from Leicester City in 2019.

However, the Manchester United star has not been able to live up to his massive price tag at Old Trafford and has not featured much under Erik ten Hag this season.

