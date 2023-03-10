PSG eye surprise £50 million move for Manchester United star - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are plotting a £50 million move for Manchester United captain Harry Maguire in the summer, according to The Sun.

Maguire became the world's most expensive defender after the Red Devils shelled out £80 million to sign him from Leicester City in 2019. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the club's manager at the time, also promptly made him the team's captain.

However, the England international has fallen out of favor under Erik ten Hag, who took charge of Manchester United last summer. He is behind Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order.

It is worth noting that Maguire has only started one of the team's last eight Premier League games. His decreased involvement has led to speculation about his long-term future at Old Trafford.

According to the aforementioned source, PSG have emerged as a potential destination for the central defender. Les Parisiens are said to be looking for defensive reinforcements, with Sergio Ramos, 36, nearing the end of his career.

The Ligue 1 giants have lined up a £50 million move for Maguire. They are also prepared to match the player's £200,000-a-week wages to lure him to the Parc des Princes.

PSG had reportedly made arrangements for the 30-year-old to join them in January. However, the deal did not go through after Christophe Galtier's side failed their race against time.

The Parisians, though, intend to return for Maguire at the end of the season. It remains to be seen if Manchester United will sanction a transfer for him for £50 million.

PSG face competition from Newcastle for Manchester United's Harry Maguire

Although Maguire is not fancied by Ten Hag, he will not be short of options should he leave Old Trafford in the summer. Apart from PSG, Newcastle United are also said to be keeping tabs on his situation.

A recent report claimed that the Magpies are among several Premier League clubs interested in signing the defender. Meanwhile, Manchester United are prepared to let the player leave at the end of the season.

The Red Devils reportedly prefer an outright sale but are ready to accept a loan deal if there is a prospect of making the move permanent. Ten Hag is also not against the idea of keeping Maguire in his ranks.

Meanwhile, Maguire continues to be highly regarded by England national team coach Gareth Southgate. The PSG target is expected to start for the Three Lions when they face Italy and Ukraine in the UEFA Euro qualifiers later this month.

